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Banks scores 18 as The Citadel knocks off South Carolina Upstate 72-54
The Citadel defeated South Carolina Upstate in basketball; the home team secured a victory with an eighteen point lead
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LA NACION
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Marcus Banks scored 18 points as The Citadel beat South Carolina Upstate 72-54 on Wednesday.
Banks also added five rebounds and five assists for the Bulldogs (5-2). Joe Hurlburt scored 15 points while going 4 of 6 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Tyler Mrus had 12 points.
David Tubek led the way for the Spartans (1-7) with 11 points. South Carolina Upstate also got eight points from Kejuan Payne II. Ries Naugle finished with eight points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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