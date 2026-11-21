ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Alonza Barnett III threw three of his four touchdown passes to Josh Derry and added a 15-yard rushing touchdown to help UCF beat Iowa State 48-17 on Friday night to become bowl eligible.

Derry caught four passes for 125 yards and became UCF's first receiver with three touchdown catches since Jacob Harris against South Florida in 2020.

Barnett was 17-for-27 passing for 255 yards and finished with 43 yards rushing on 12 carries. He connected with Derry on scoring plays of 21, 65 and 24 yards and hit offensive lineman Jacob Maiava for a 5-yard TD in the fourth quarter.

Aiden Flora, the nation’s leading rusher (133.5 yards per game) got his chances for Iowa State. The 6-foot, 195-pound sophomore rushed for 171 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries, including a 62-yard scoring run in the third quarter to cut the deficit to 31-17.

The Cyclones had two chances to cut into the deficit further in the second half. Iowa State turned it over on downs when Flora was stopped short on a fourth-and-1 play midway through the third quarter and, on the next drive, Kahmel Johnson forced Jamal Polite to fumble and Jayden Williams recovered to give UCF possession at the Iowa State 44.

Iowa State finished with four turnovers.

Duke Watson rushed for 113 yards on 16 carries for UCF. Tyren Horns had five catches for 80 yards.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa State: Flora continued his attack on the ground as the nation's leading rusher, but the Cyclones failed to win consecutive games once again and have one more chance for bowl eligibility.

UCF: The Knights reached bowl eligibility for the second time in four seasons in the Big 12 and the first time since 2023.

Up next

Iowa State: Hosts Kansas State on Nov. 28 to conclude the regular season.

UCF: Plays its regular-season finale at Colorado on Nov. 28.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.