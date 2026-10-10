Bayern concedes fastest Bundesliga goal, Rayo game called off, and Arsenal bounces back

Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer gave away the Bundesliga’s fastest ever goal, Rayo Vallecano fans forced their La Liga game to be suspended, and Arsenal returned with a win on Saturday.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany said his team’s visit to Augsburg was a “priority game” after its only league loss against Augsburg in Munich last season, but he can’t have imagined making a worse start to what ultimately ended in a 2-2 draw — the second time in five games that Bayern has dropped points this season.

It started with Bayern playing the ball back from the kickoff to Neuer, who botched his attempt at a chipped clearance and allowed Robin Fellhauer to score after just eight seconds .

Bayern had to wait till the 55th minute for Ismael Saibari to equalize, only for Rodrigo Ribeiro to restore the home team’s lead nine minutes later.

Luis Díaz had two goals ruled out through VAR for offside before Nathaniel Brown finally equalized in the 81st.

Bayer Leverkusen, the only team to break Bayern’s dominance in any of the last 14 seasons, held on for a 4-3 win in Mainz, continuing its upturn in form under Spanish coach Carles Martínez.

Livan Burcu scored late for Union Berlin to beat promoted Elversberg 1-0 for its first win of the season.

Also, Stuttgart enjoyed a 2-2 draw in Paderborn and Hamburger SV drew at Hoffenheim 2-2.

Leipzig hosted Eintracht Frankfurt later.

Rayo fans stop game in Spain

Rayo fans forced a suspension of their team's match against Athletic Bilbao by repeatedly throwing paper airplanes and other objects onto the field in protest against club owner Raúl Martín Presa.

It was Rayo’s first league game of the season at home since city authorities closed the stadium over safety concerns. Presa has long been unpopular among Rayo fans since taking over the club in 2011.

Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid and Barcelona were all playing later.

Defending champ wins in Premier League

Riccardo Calafiori and Bruno Guimarães scored as defending champion Arsenal recovered to beat Leeds 2-1 in the Premier League.

It was the perfect way for Arsenal to celebrate coach Mikel Arteta extending his contract this week and bounce back from a hefty defeat at Brighton before the extended three-week break for internationals .

PSG looking ahead in France

With a visit to Manchester City to come in the Champions League on Tuesday, Paris Saint-Germain was going to rest Ousmane Dembélé and Nuno Mendes for promoted Le Mans' visit late Saturday.

The 16-year-old goalkeeper Arthur Barwas was in PSG’s squad for the first time.

Monaco and Paris FC were the only unbeaten teams remaining after five rounds. Monaco was hosting Toulouse and Paris FC was visiting Lorient.

McTominay awaited in Italy

Inter Milan faced Parma and Napoli was hosting promoted Frosinone later in Serie A.

Napoli coach Massimiliano Allegri said Scott McTominay could make an appearance after undergoing minor heart surgery last month. The Scotland midfielder hasn’t played since Aug. 30.

Genoa defeated visiting Fiorentina 2-1 in the early game.

Fahey reported from Berlin, and Wilson reported from Barcelona, Spain.

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