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BC linebacker Bodie Kahoun taken off field by ambulance in 2nd quarter

A college football player was hospitalized after an on-field injury; medical personnel transported him for assessment

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BC linebacker Bodie Kahoun taken off field by ambulance in 2nd quarter
BC linebacker Bodie Kahoun taken off field by ambulance in 2nd quarter

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College linebacker Bodie Kahoun was taken off the field by an ambulance in the middle of the second quarter of its game against Rutgers on Friday night.

Kahoun, a 6-foot-2 redshirt sophomore, was in on a tackle and led with his head, going to the turf and remaining on his back for a while.

Trainers and medical personal rushed out to care for him before signaling for a stretcher. They strapped him onto a board and lifted him onto a stretcher before putting him in the ambulance that had backed onto the field near the 50-yard line.

He gave a thumbs-up sign to the crowd as he was put into the ambulance, earning a loud ovation.

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