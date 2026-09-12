Bear Bachmeier throws 3 TDs as No. 15 BYU beats Arizona 28-17

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Bear Bachmeier threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns to rally No. 15 BYU to a 28-17 victory over Arizona on Saturday.

Bachmeier also ran for a touchdown to help the Cougars (2-0, 1-0 Big 12) earn their first conference victory of the season. LJ Martin led BYU on the ground with 98 yards on 20 carries. The Cougars improved to 6-0 against Arizona under coach Kalani Sitake.

Noah Fifita threw for 230 yards and a touchdown and ran for another to lead the Wildcats. Arizona (1-1, 0-1) was shut out after halftime after scoring on three of its first six drives.

Bachmeier threw a pair of short touchdown passes to Kyler Kasper to help BYU take a 28-17 lead with 6:10 left. Arizona had a shot at a go-ahead score following Kasper’s first TD, but Rodney Gallagher III was tackled short of the marker at the BYU 17 on 4th down.

Fifita completed 6 of 7 passes on Arizona’s opening drive and capped it by scrambling 11 yards for a touchdown. BYU tied it on a 6-yard run by Bachmeier after Cade Uluave returned an interception to the Arizona 9-yard line.

The Cougars took their first lead at 14-10, early in the second quarter when Reggie Frischknecht took a short pass over the middle 25 yards for his first career collegiate TD.

The Wildcats moved back in front 17-14 before halftime when Fifita found Shane King on a 16-yard pass.

The Takeaway

Fifita was efficient at moving the chains throughout the first half. He made clean reads and enough big plays to keep BYU’s defense off balance. The Wildcats held the ball 21 1/2 minutes in the first half while mounting two long scoring drives totaling 22 combined plays.

BYU dialed up the defensive pressure as the game progressed. The Cougars allowed minus-2 rushing yards after halftime and had back-to-back sacks on Fifita in the fourth quarter.

Up Next

Arizona: hosts Northern Illinois next Saturday.

BYU: at Colorado State next Saturday.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here . Visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here.