Bears coach Ben Johnson is considering his options at quarterback for matchup with the Jets

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears coach Ben Johnson likes his three quarterbacks. He has been pretty clear on that point for a while.

As far as who is going to start on Sunday, well, he isn't willing to share that information just yet.

“Yeah, we got three guys, and we’ll kind of … we’ll work through the week and see where they’re at,” Johnson said Wednesday.

With Caleb Williams sidelined by a right hamstring injury, Case Keenum led Chicago to an impressive 27-7 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night. Keenum passed for 247 yards and two touchdowns, and he also scored on a 1-yard sneak in the fourth quarter.

Tyson Bagent is considered the No. 2 quarterback behind Williams, but he wasn't able to clear the NFL’s concussion protocol until Sunday. It looks as if Bagent will have no restrictions this week as Chicago (2-1) prepares for its home game against the New York Jets (1-2).

Williams got hurt in the fourth quarter of a 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sept. 20.

“He’s getting better every single day,” Johnson said of Williams. “He will not be out there at walk-through today, though.”

The 24-year-old Williams is the team's most important player, and the Bears likely will be careful with the timeline for his return. That means the choice for the Jets game likely comes down to Keenum or Bagent.

Asked for the factors being considered when it comes to the starting quarterback, Johnson responded: “Whoever we feel like gives us the best chance to win.” But he acknowledged that Keenum's performance against Philly is part of the equation.

“We’re looking at everything, and so he played really well the other night,” he said. “Sure, that plays a part of the evaluation.”

The 38-year-old Keenum was 24-for-34 passing in his first regular-season action since he started for Houston in a 36-22 loss to Cleveland on Dec. 24, 2023. With Keenum efficiently running the offense, Chicago finished with 24 first downs and had the ball for almost 37 minutes.

Bagent was 5 for 9 for 54 yards after he replaced Williams against the Vikings. Bagent made four starts while appearing in five games as a rookie in 2023, passing for 859 yards and three touchdowns with six interceptions.

“Whoever they put out there we have the utmost belief that they’re going to be able to get the job done,” Bears running back D’Andre Swift said.

Left tackle is another question for the Bears

Johnson and the Bears also have to sort out their plans at left tackle. Braxton Jones is week to week with a knee injury after he got hurt against the Eagles.

Theo Benedet could replace Jones against the Jets, and Johnson mentioned Jordan McFadden and Joe Thuney as two more options at that position. Ozzy Trapilo also is nearing a return from a patellar tendon injury.

“He’s getting closer,” Johnson said of Trapilo. “I don’t know if this will be the week or not. Like I said, he’s part of that mix where we’re talking about guys that we got to evaluate over the course of the week.”

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