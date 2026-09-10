Bears, Panthers look to continue to progress under still-developing No. 1 overall draft picks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Chicago Bears and Carolina Panthers meet Sunday in a clash of surprising 2025 division champions looking to build off last year's success behind still-developing former No. 1 picks at quarterback.

Caleb Williams threw for 3,942 yards and 27 touchdowns with seven interceptions last season while leading the Bears to an 11-6 record and the NFC North title. The Bears knocked off rival Green Bay in a memorable come-from-behind wild card win, featuring some big plays by Williams, for their first playoff win since 2010.

The Panthers snapped a seven-year playoff drought by winning the NFC South — albeit with a losing record — behind Bryce Young. He showed steady improvement by throwing for more than 3,000 yards with 23 touchdowns and 11 INTs, and he led some come-from-behind wins.

Both teams were eliminated from the playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams.

The Panthers and Bears now hope they're headed in the right direction after years of disappointment.

“From an offensive standpoint, we are in a great place and the challenge for us as a staff is to make sure that we continue to stay there,” said Panthers coach Dave Canales, who is handing over play-calling duties to offensive coordinator Brad Idzik this season. “We’ve certainly tasked Bryce as he continues to grow with his leadership. We're like, ‘Hey Bryce, you can remind these guys while you’re out there (on the field), because we’re not going to be out there with you.’”

The Panthers made a trade with the Bears in 2023 to move up eight spots to No. 1 and land Young, a move that would eventually facilitate Chicago's selection of Williams.

Carolina sent two first-round picks, two second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore to Chicago. The Panthers then stumbled to the league's worst record in 2023, allowing the Bears to get the No. 1 pick and take Williams.

Because they won their divisions last season, both teams will play first-place schedules in 2026.

Still, expectations remain high.

“Expectations, I think they start internally for us,” Williams said. “We don’t worry about the external expectations or what people think or our schedule and all these different things. We worry about what’s inside the building and what we have going on and focusing on that. ”

Need to know

Chicago (12-7 last season) at Carolina (8-10).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, Fox.

Latest odds: Bears by 3.

Last meeting: Bears beat Panthers 36-10 on Oct. 6, 2024 in Chicago.

Series record: Bears lead 9-3.

Matchup to watch

Bears TE Colston Loveland vs, Panthers LB Devin Lloyd. Carolina struggled defending tight ends last season, allowing a combined 1,109 yards and seven TDs against them. It's one of the reasons the Panthers signed Lloyd, an unrestricted free agent coming off a breakout season with Jacksonville. Lloyd should be tested by Loveland, who finished his rookie season in impressive fashion with 28 receptions for 378 yards in his final four games, including a 137-yard performance in Chicago's 31-27 come-from-behind playoff win against Green Bay.

Stats and stuff

— Chicago is opening on the road for the first time since a 34-14 loss at the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12, 2021. The Bears dropped their first two games in coach Ben Johnson’s first season in 2025, and then ripped off four consecutive wins.

— Chicago led the NFL with 23 interceptions and 33 takeaways last season, but it finished with just 35 sacks.

— Bears tight end Cole Kmet needs 61 yards receiving to reach 3,000 for his career.

— Chicago posted 127 big plays (passes of 20-plus yards and rushes for at least 10 yards) last season, second in the NFL behind Buffalo.

— Chicago running back D’Andre Swift rushed for a career-high 1,087 yards and nine touchdowns last season. He is beginning the final year of his contract with the Bears.

— QB Bryce Young is 0-3 in season openers, with Carolina scoring 10 points in each of those defeats. The Panthers were outscored 97-30 in those games, with Young throwing two interceptions in each. Young has not posted a QB rating of higher than 50 in a season opener and has not thrown for more than 161 yards.

— Jalen Coker is Carolina's No. 2 receiver after taking over for 2024 first-round draft pick Xavier Legette late last season. Coker had the best game of his career in the playoffs last season against the Rams, catching nine passes for 134 yards and a touchdown.

— Carolina has a new edge rusher in Jaelan Phillips. He had five sacks combined last season in stints with Philadelphia and Miami, but has big upside. He had 22 sacks in this first three seasons.

— Carolina RB Chuba Hubbard needs 295 rushing yards to surpass Christian McCaffrey (3,980) for the fourth most in franchise history.

AP Sports Writer Jay Cohen in Lake Forest, Illinois, contributed to this report.

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