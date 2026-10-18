Bears QB Caleb Williams is active and expected to start against Falcons after missing 3 games

ATLANTA (AP) — Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams is active and expected to start for the Bears on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons after missing three games with a right hamstring injury.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. also is active and expected to start after leaving last week's 30-23 overtime loss to the Baltimore Ravens with a rib injury.

Penix suffered the rib injury in the fourth quarter and Tua Tagovailoa threw an interception in overtime to end the game for the Falcons (2-3).

Williams and Penix were listed as having full participation in practice this week. Williams expressed confidence on Thursday he would be ready to start against Atlanta.

Chicago running back Kyle Monangai (thumb, toe) is inactive. Falcons defensive end Za'Darius Smith (neck) is active after being listed as questionable.

The Bears (3-2) were 2-1 since losing Williams in a 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sept. 20. Sunday marks four weeks since the injury.

Tyson Bagent and Case Keenum filled in for Williams. Keenum is listed as inactive as the Bears' emergency third quarterback on Sunday.

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