Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze has a calf injury going into Week 1

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — It looks as if Rome Odunze is moving in the right direction when it comes to playing for Chicago in Week 1.

Either way, the Bears say they'll be ready.

Odunze is dealing with a calf injury going into Sunday's season opener at Carolina. The wide receiver showed no signs of any issues as he went through drills in the portion of Thursday's practice that was open to reporters. But he was listed as limited for the second straight day.

“We’ll just let the medical staff tell us what his availability is and we’ll roll from there,” offensive coordinator Press Taylor said before Thursday's practice. “We always have contingency plans going into it. That’s our job. That’s what we’re supposed to do."

The 24-year-old Odunze is one of Caleb Williams' top playmakers alongside Luther Burden , but Chicago has multiple ways it could make up for his absence.

Fellow receivers Kalif Raymond, Jahdae Walker and rookie Zavion Thomas could take on a more prominent role. Coach Ben Johnson also could use more formations with two tight ends, leaning on a group that includes Colston Loveland and Cole Kmet.

Williams has lots of options as he begins his third NFL season .

“So much talent. Running backs as well,” Loveland said. “Just so versatile, so many guys that can do a bunch of different things. That obviously benefits us a lot and there’s so many weapons. It’s going to be tough for defenses to figure out what they want to do.”

Raymond is beginning his 10th season after signing a one-year contract with Chicago in free agency. He turned 32 in August, but Thomas — who clocked 4.28 seconds in the 40-yard dash at this year's scouting combine — said Raymond is the team's fastest receiver.

Raymond also has played a key role in Thomas' development.

“I can call Lif late at night, text him, send him a play,” said Thomas, a third-round pick who turns 22 on Monday. “He (is going to) let me know how to do it and where to go at.”

Odunze was selected by Chicago with the No. 9 pick in the 2024 draft after the Bears took Williams at No. 1 overall. After starring at Washington in college, Odunze had 54 receptions for 734 yards and three touchdowns during his first year in the NFL.

Odunze was Williams’ top option at the beginning of last season, catching 20 passes for 296 yards and five TDs in the first four games. But he was hampered by a foot injury for much of the season, finishing with 44 receptions for 661 yards in 12 regular-season games.

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