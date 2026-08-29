Beau Pribula dazzles in Virginia debut as Cavaliers overwhelm NC State 34-8 in season, ACC opener

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Transfer quarterback Beau Pribula dazzled in his Virginia debut as the Cavaliers drilled visiting North Carolina State 34-8 in the season and ACC opener for both squads on Saturday at Scott Stadium.

Pribula, who started his career at Penn State and played last season at Missouri, threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another 110 yards, becoming the first Virginia quarterback to run for 100 yards in a game since Brennan Armstrong in 2022.

Behind a balanced offense and stifling defense, the Cavaliers jumped out to a 17-0 lead headed into halftime.

Virginia, playing without star linebacker Kam Robinson (knee), had no trouble containing CJ Bailey and the Wolfpack. It opened the game with a pair of three-and-outs and then intercepted a tipped pass on NC State’s third possession.

The Wolfpack never threatened. Bailey finished 12 for 23 for 84 yards and an interception. He also lost a red-zone fumble.

The takeaway

North Carolina State: Bailey and the offense could not get going offensively, and the Wolfpack defense was dominated by Virginia's offensive line. State will need to address both those issues if it wants to avoid squandering Bailey's considerable talents.

Virginia: Expectations are running high in Charlottesville, and Saturday's performance will only add to them. Virginia was as advertised: a team that can control the game by running the ball and playing suffocating defense.

Up next

Virginia: After an open date, UVA hosts Norfolk State, coached by former Virginia Tech star Michael Vick, in a Friday night game on Sept. 11.

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack will look to bounce back when it faces another Virginia school, FCS Richmond, in Raleigh on Friday, Sept. 11.

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