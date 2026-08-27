Bencic and Cobolli knock out Svitolina and Monfils to reach the US Open mixed doubles final

NEW YORK (AP) — Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli advanced to the U.S. Open mixed doubles final Wednesday night by rallying to end the run of spouses Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils .

Bencic and Cobolli won 4-5 (7), 4-1 (10-5) and waited to return to the Arthur Ashe Stadium court later against the winner of the second semifinal. Karolina Muchova and Jakub Mensik faced Mirra Andreeva and Andrey Rublev in that one.

The winning team receives $1 million.

Bencic and Cobolli knocked Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz out of the tournament Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

Then they dropped a set for the first time in the tournament, but began to dominate midway through the second set, winning the final 11 points to force a match tiebreaker.

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