Bengals embrace an early bye after a win in Miami

Zac Taylor wasn't happy when he first saw the Cincinnati Bengals' schedule and noticed an early bye week.

However, the eighth-year coach is happier to have it coming up now after a tough three-game stretch that included Sunday's 31-24 victory at Miami where the temperature at the opening kickoff was 90 degrees with the trademark South Florida high humidity.

“You kind of like it more toward Thanksgiving. But I do think just where our team is right now and the way that these last three games have gone down to the wire and guys playing through some stuff right now, it is a good time to get our legs back underneath us,” Taylor said. “The heat really does drain you to where I’m sure it affects you the next week. So I’m happy our guys will be able to recover and get their legs back under us and start getting ready for some colder weather, which we’re very familiar with and as the season gets going.”

The bye week will be especially beneficial for wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins along with safety Bryan Cook. All three played against the Dolphins but were not at 100 percent.

Chase, who came out of concussion protocol midway through last week, had six receptions for 77 yards, including a highlight-reel 45-yard touchdown late in the third quarter to extend the Bengals' lead to 28-10.

Higgins, who suffered a groin injury during the fourth quarter on Oct. 4 against Jacksonville, added two catches for 22 yards. Cook, who has been hampered by ankle issues, was still effective with five tackles.

The Bengals go into the bye with a 3-2 record and one game behind the Ravens in the AFC North. The teams have their first meeting of the season in Baltimore on Oct. 25.

“I think we recognize some things that we’re doing really well. And then there’s a couple things that are really easy to clean up,” Taylor said. “So the good news is it’s not a concern that, oh man, this is unfixable. We got a real problem here on this part of a scheme or a player. It’s just a couple things that we got to get cleaned up going into the next divisional game.”

What’s working

Dohnte Meyers as the main kick returner. The offseason signing from the Canadian Football League returned the opening kickoff 81 yards and gave Burrow a short field to convert into a touchdown. His return average of 27.2 yards is ninth in the AFC.

What needs help

Run defense. The Bengals are beginning to look like the unit that allowed a league-high 147.1 yards on the ground last season. After giving up only 74.5 yards in the first two games, Cincinnati has allowed 155.3 yards the past three weeks. Miami had 217 yards, including seven carries of at least 12 yards, and averaged 6.4 yards per attempt.

Stock up

Safety Jordan Battle had the first two-interception game of his four-year career along with a quarterback pressure. Both picks came while the Bengals were in zone coverage.

Stock down

RB Chase Brown is averaging only 2.2 yards per carry the past two games. He had 13 carries for 39 yards against the Dolphins and committed a fumble in the red zone after catching a 3-yard pass midway through the second quarter as the Bengals were driving for another score.

Key injuries

Linebacker Swayze Bozeman broke his right forearm and was placed on injured reserve. Tight end Tanner Hudson has a pectoral issue that Taylor said they are gathering more information on before making a determination. Colbie Young (knee) and safety Kyle Dugger (quad) remain week to week.

Key numbers

18: Touchdown throws of at least 40 yards by Joe Burrow to Chase, the third most by any quarterback-receiver duo over the past 40 seasons. Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison lead the way with 21 and Steve Young and Jerry Rice combined for 20.

22: Consecutive field goals by Evan McPherson, a franchise record.

Up next

The Bengals get an early bye week before visiting the Baltimore Ravens on Oct. 25. It will be the first Sunday afternoon game the Bengals have had in Baltimore since 2021.

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