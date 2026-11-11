Bengals focus on stopping Jaylen Warren ahead of Steelers showdown for AFC North lead

CINCINNATI (AP) — For the Cincinnati Bengals this week, heading into an AFC North matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers with first place in the division on the line, a successful day on defense starts with handling Steelers running back Jaylen Warren.

Warren has two 100+ yard rushing games in his last three matchups against the Bengals. Back in their Week 3 meeting in Pittsburgh, an explosive run from Warren set up the game-deciding field goal in a 30-27 win for the Steelers.

“They’re really comfortable with their run game, and we’ll have to be really good at executing,” defensive coordinator Al Golden said. “(Warren) is extremely talented. I’ve always thought he was. He has great ballast. Power. They’re getting the ball to him a lot on the perimeter, and he’s making people pay.”

Warren ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing yards and first in yards per carry.

The Bengals’ defense has allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game in the NFL this season. They’ve specifically struggled on runs outside of the tackles. On Wednesday, Golden emphasized the importance of needing to be better at toss runs toward the sideline.

Last week, when the Bengals beat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-17, Atlanta got some early momentum on a game-opening touchdown drive with a 19-yard run on a toss play.

The Bengals responded after the opening drive and kept Robinson in check for most of the rest of the game. He didn’t have a run of 10+ yards after the first quarter.

The Bengals’ success against Robinson, an All-Pro, gives the defense momentum heading into this week’s matchup against Warren.

Golden said that he’s seeing improvement from Bengals’ second-year linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter.

“I love the trajectory of both of those guys,” Al Golden said. “We have to keep going. Obviously, we’re eight games in going on nine now. We have to continue to make positive gains.”

Golden said that Carter is coming off of one of his best games in the NFL. Knight has made several splash plays in the backfield recently.

“Linebacker is one of the most challenged positions in football,” Golden said. “Especially the way the game is going. There’s so much eye candy pre-snap. You have shifts, motions, jet motions. A lot of things to mess with your keys. A lot of key breakers. Those guys are in the middle of it. They’re both responding really well.”

A big question in the Bengals’ run defense is what they can expect at the slot corner position. Josh Newton took over as the starter last week, becoming the Bengals’ third different slot corner to start a game for the team this season. He has room to grow as a tackler, and this is his chance to show his development as a player.

“(Newton) plays with a lot of fire,” coach Zac Taylor said. “It’s really important to him. Emotional player, does his job. Does exactly how we want him to do it. So I think that he’s been a good addition over there and helped us.”

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