Bengals getting impact play from Amarius Mims, Ted Karras and the offensive line

CINCINNATI (AP) — With a potential Pro Bowl right tackle, the sturdiest interior of the offensive line that Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has played behind and a reliable veteran leader at left tackle, the Bengals’ offensive line has been a strength so far this season.

Going into Sunday's game against Tennessee, the Bengals (4-2) have allowed quarterback pressures at the tenth-lowest rate in the NFL, and they’ve allowed sacks at the seventh-lowest rate.

The face of the unit has been right tackle Amarius Mims. The 2024 first-round pick has made a considerable leap in his third season in the NFL.

“It’s one of those things where it’s like I don’t have a whole lot to say about it, and that’s part of why it’s as remarkable as it is,” offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said. “It’s just kind of becoming commonplace for him. He’ll keep working, and hopefully we keep getting the same results.”

Pitcher said that when he watched Mims’ performance against the Ravens back on tape, it felt like Mims was barely even on the screen because he was blocking edge rushers so far away from the quarterback.

Mims has always been an incredible athlete, and now his experience and time on task have allowed him to be a more consistent player.

“Amarius Mims continues to be the best tackle I’ve put my eyes on this year,” coach Zac Taylor said. “He has been dominant out there.”

Left tackle Orlando Brown Jr. faced off against former Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson last week. Hendrickson didn’t record a sack and only hit Burrow twice in the game.

“It felt good,” Brown said about his performance. “I’m looking forward to doing that no matter who we play.”

Center Ted Karras, in his 11th season in the NFL, evaluates his play as “very solid” this season. He has only allowed one sack this year, and that sack was when All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson lined up over the center when the Bengals faced the Texans in Week 2 and bested Karras on an unorthodox play. Karras’ communication and football IQ have always been big assets for the Bengals’ offensive line.

The biggest difference on the Bengals’ offensive line this season has been what they’ve been getting at the offensive guard positions.

For years, the Bengals counted on untested young players and veteran journeymen at that position. This year, 2025 third-round pick Dylan Fairchild has taken the next step. The Bengals also re-signed veteran Dalton Risner, who has built on the success that he had with the Bengals last season.

This year, the offensive line has gelled right away.

“Let’s not forget to talk about (offensive line coach) Scott Peters,” Risner said. “He’s one of my favorite offensive line coaches I’ve had. He does a really good job. He’s a player’s coach. He has played at the highest level. He has coached at the highest level. My favorite thing about him is how he cares.”

Fairchild has done a good job of eliminating negative plays in his second year in the NFL. He was successful down-to-down as a rookie last year, but individual bad reps resulted in turnovers and ugly sacks over the course of the season. This year, he has mostly taken those plays out of his game.

“Being able to really break down from camp until now, the usage of my hands has grown significantly,” Fairchild said. “That was really important for me to work on. When I got here, coach told me you’d have to use your hands in this league. It’s made it a lot easier for me to get hands on guys and learn how to do that.”

This year, the Bengals are throwing the ball at the fifth-highest rate in the NFL and Burrow has the best completion percentage in the NFL. The success in the passing game wouldn’t be possible without the offensive line.

“We’re playing pretty good ball,” Karras said. “We’ve got good rapport with each other, and we play hard.”

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