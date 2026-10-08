Bengals look to end 2-game skid against Dolphins with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins status unclear

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Joe Burrow has thrown a lot of passes to Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but the Cincinnati quarterback may need to find another top option when the Bengals visit the Dolphins on Sunday with both of his top receivers dealing with injuries.

Chase, who has caught 21 passes for 212 yards and three touchdowns, left with a concussion in the second quarter of last week's loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars . He missed practice on Wednesday but returned as a limited participant Thursday. Higgins injured his groin against Jacksonville and has not practiced this week.

Zac Taylor this week labeled both receivers as “day to day” as Cincinnati tries to snap a two-game losing streak, but the Bengals coach said he's not concerned about putting together a game plan without the two star pass catchers.

“We have a bunch of guys who see the pass game like we do and understand the things that we look for,” Taylor said. "We’ve brought the right character of guys here who know what it’s like. Joe does a really good job of fitting them in and getting them particular balls so they can get some confidence. We have a really good track record of developing guys.”

If Chase and Higgins are both inactive, it would be the first time since Chase was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft that Burrow would not have at least one of them in the lineup.

He said he's confident in the banked reps he has with other receivers.

“The guys that haven’t had a ton of reps will come in and take those practice reps,” Burrow said. "So, you get those reps and practice with those guys with still the hope the other guys will play. But if not, we have those reps banked throughout the week.”

They're going against a Dolphins team that is still looking for its first win, but has played better defense as the season has progressed.

Miami held Kenneth Walker and Aaron Jones under 100 yards rushing the past two weeks, and the Dolphins rank sixth in the NFL with 3.6 yards allowed per carry. The Dolphins also had four sacks against Minnesota last Sunday after entering Week 4 as the only team in the NFL without one.

“We’re getting better. The communication is getting better. The execution is getting better,” Dolphins coach Jeff Hafley said. "The physicality is getting better. We’re becoming a better football team. We’ve played really good football teams. And it is about the process, doing our best every single day, pouring everything that we have into it, coaches and players, so when Sunday comes, we go out there and we go play. And hopefully each week we see improvement, and the next step is to win a football game.

Need to know

Cincinnati (2-2) at Miami (0-4)

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, FOX.

Latest odds: Bengals by 7.

Against the spread: Bengals 2-2; Dolphins 1-3.

Last week: Bengals lost to Jacksonville 22-17; Dolphins lost to Minnesota 15-10.

Last meeting: Bengals beat Dolphins 45-21 on Dec. 21, 2025 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Series record: Dolphins 18-9.

Matchup to watch

QB Malik Willis vs. Bengals defense. Willis admitted this week that his play through the first four games of the season has not been good enough. The Dolphins quarterback has completed 56.3% of his passes for 712 yards but has more interceptions (two) than passing touchdowns (one). He will have a tough task against a Bengals defense that has one of the highest sack rates in the NFL.

Stats and stuff

— Burrow completed 72.2% of his passes against a tough Jaguars defense last week — tied for the fourth most in any game of his career.

— Cincinnati is tied for third in the NFL with 14 sacks. DT Dexter Lawrence II, acquired by the team in a trade earlier this year, has a team-high three sacks. Free agent additions Jonathan Allen and Boye Mafe also have two sacks apiece.

— In addition to the uncertain status of Cincinnati's two star receivers, Allen (rest/knee), safeties Bryan Cook (ankle) and safety Kyle Dugger (quad) did not practice Wednesday. Lawrence (wrist), safety Jordan Battle (hamstring) and receiver Colbie Young (knee) were limited.

— The Dolphins are trying to avoid their first 0-5 start since beginning the 2019 season with seven consecutive losses under then-head coach Brian Flores.

— Rookie LB Jacob Rodriguez is second in the NFL in total tackles (46) and first among rookies, including 18 last week at Minnesota.

— WR Caleb Douglas could miss his third straight game because of an ankle injury suffered in Week 2. He hasn't practiced the past two weeks. Defensive lineman Kenneth Grant practiced this week for the first time this season after starting on injured reserve with a toe injury.

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