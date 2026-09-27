Bengals' revamped defense regresses against Steelers as Cincinnati falls short of 3-0 start

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Cincinnati Bengals and their overhauled defense certainly looked the part during the season's first two weeks.

The defense unraveled quickly — and repeatedly — in a 30-27 loss to Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

A Steelers offense that had managed one touchdown during the season's first eight quarters found the end zone three times and rolled up 411 yards against defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence and the rest of a revamped unit that played with swagger during Cincinnati's unbeaten start.

Rodgers picked apart the Bengals secondary and the Lawrence-led defensive line that looked so dangerous in opening wins over Tampa Bay and Houston allowed Steelers running back Jaylen Warren to compile 176 yards, including 127 on the ground.

“It wasn’t us,” said Lawrence, who had both of Cincinnati's sacks. “We know we can’t allow that.”

The Bengals, who forced four turnovers in a Week 1 win over Tampa Bay and held C.J. Stroud and Houston without a touchdown in Week 2, were gashed repeatedly by a new-look Pittsburgh offensive line that included rookie first-round pick Max Iheanachor at right tackle and a banged-up Warren gaining yards in chunks for a 7.5-per-carry average.

Not that Lawrence, whose arrival in a trade with the Giants in April signaled that Cincinnati was finally getting serious about shoring up one of the league's worst defenses, was impressed.

“I think a lot of what was going on was self-inflicted,” Lawrence said. “I mean, you watched the game. You know what happened. I don’t think it was anything special they had going on. We just didn’t do well on our end.”

Pittsburgh scored on each of its first three possessions and was at midfield on its fourth when Rodgers' pass glanced off the hands of wide receiver Roman Wilson and into the arms of safety Jordan Battle.

The Steelers punted just twice. A third was nullified by the first of two crucial special-teams errors when Cincinnati's Cedric Johnson was called for roughing Pittsburgh punter Cameron Johnston, extending a drive that ended with a touchdown pass from Rodgers to DK Metcalf.

Cincinnati later gifted the Steelers a field goal when punt returner Ke'Shawn Williams let the ball smack off his facemask.

Coach Zac Taylor spread the blame around and declined to get into specifics about how Cincinnati's defense turned back the clock, and not in a good way.

“I don't want to pinpoint it right now,” he said. “We'll watch the tape and have a better answer for you tomorrow.”

The review session won't be pretty, especially on Pittsburgh's last drive. The Bengals caught a break when a 80-plus yard run by Warren was called back due to a holding penalty. The Steelers raced into scoring position anyway, thanks in large part to a 47-yard catch-and-run by 6-foot-7, 300-plus-pound tight end Darnell Washington, who shrugged off a couple of tackles before thundering down the sideline.

“We've got to do a better job of getting the stop there,” Taylor said. “I thought we pinned them down in there, gave ourselves a chance. We have to stop, get the ball back.”

They eventually did, but only after the Steelers took the lead. Joe Burrow, who was nearly flawless while passing for 282 yards and three scores, get the Bengals to the fringe of field-goal range before getting strip-sacked in the final minute.

Just like that, a chance for the team's first 3-0 start since 2015 was gone.

“We own it,” Lawrence said. “We know who we are. We’re still champions.”

Maybe by the middle of January. But not yet.

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