ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Ed Oliver bristled at the notion of the Bills’ defensive turnaround being the result of Buffalo spending the past three weeks feasting on backup quarterbacks — and another on deck with Miami hitting town on Sunday.

“Who cares. I mean, if I got to choose who I could play I guess it would be a starter. But you don’t get to choose,” the defensive tackle said. “All we get to choose is to take advantage of our opportunities.”

The AFC-leading Bills (8-1) have certainly done that over a three-game stretch in which they’ve allowed one touchdown and a combined 28 points. That’s a marked improvement for a defense that allowed 28.5 points per outing through its first six games.

A contributing factor could well be the level of competition, with Buffalo having faced the likes of Baltimore’s Tyler Huntley and Joe Fagnano , Minnesota’s Carson Wentz and Max Brosmer, and New York Jets rookie Cade Klubnik, who took over after Geno Smith was sidelined in Buffalo’s 31-12 win last weekend .

And now come the Dolphins (1-8), with Kyle McCord set to make his second career start in place of Malik Willis.

Bills coach Joe Brady declined to speculate on the injury-filled state of the AFC East's quarterbacks that also includes New England's Drake Maye — so long as Josh Allen is not among them.

A healthy Allen, the NFL’s active leader among QBs with 131 consecutive starts, is why the Bills are once again Super Bowl contenders. And Allen isn’t looking any further beyond Sunday, even with a Thanksgiving night showdown looming against Kansas City.

“This isn’t just a cakewalk. It’s a team that’s hungry. They’re looking to upset,” he said. “And the way their defense is playing gives them a shot every game they’re in.”

The rebuilding Dolphins have improved since dropping their first three games by a combined score of 86-36.

Four of their past five losses have been one-score outings, and in a 19-9 loss to Detroit two weeks ago, they limited the NFL’s third-ranked offense to a season-low 270-yards.

Injuries are an issue, with Miami losing its top three defensive linemen over a two-week stretch.

For rookie coach Jeff Hafley, the injuries represent the next challenge for a team that’s faced plenty of growing pains already.

“It doesn’t mean that you’re not sad and disappointed, but you have to move on and you can’t look back,” Hafley said.

With 39 players with three or fewer seasons of experience, Dolphins rookie linebacker Jacob Rodriguez is part of a youth movement that has few ties to Miami’s past struggles against Buffalo. Including playoffs, the Bills have won 14 of the past 16 meetings and 10 straight at home.

“Traditionally, we haven’t done very well playing up there. But we have to find a way to change that,” Rodriguez said.

Need to know

Miami (1-8) at Buffalo (8-1).

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EST, CBS.

Latest odds: Bills by 16 1/2

Against the spread: Dolphins 5-4; Bills 7-2.

Last week: Dolphins lost to Colts 24-22; Bills beat Jets 31-12.

Last meeting: Dolphins beat Bills 33-13 on Nov. 9, 2025, at Miami.

Series record: Dolphins lead 63-61-1.

Matchup to watch

Bills RB James Cook vs. Dolphins D. Cook is one game shy of becoming the NFL’s second player to score a TD and top 75 yards rushing in nine straight outings. Washington’s Terry Allen leads the list with a 10-game streak spanning the 1995-96 seasons. And Cook faces a depleted Dolphins front that allowed 172 yards rushing against the Colts.

Stats and stuff

— Buffalo’s 10 straight home wins against Miami is the longest against any opponent in team history. Buffalo hasn’t lost to Miami at home since a 34-31 overtime decision on Dec. 24, 2016, in what became Rex Ryan’s last game as Bills coach.

— The Bills have a chance to open 9-1 or better for just the fifth time in team history, and first since a 10-1 start in 1991.

— Allen’s 14 wins and 45 TDs passing against Miami are the most against any opponent in his nine-year career.

— Allen is one rushing TD from the 100th of his career, including playoffs. Only five players, all running backs, have scored that many through their first nine seasons.

— Buffalo has not trailed over the span of 217 minutes and 13 seconds, going back to the second quarter of a 33-30 win at Las Vegas on Oct. 25.

— The Dolphins are off to their worst start since going 0-13 to open 2007.

— McCord’s 209 yards passing against Indianapolis were the second most by a player in his Dolphins’ debut.

— Miami has allowed just three TDs rushing in its past six outings, and seven overall.

— The Dolphins have seven interceptions, with six by rookies, led by safety Michael Taaffe’s three.

AP Sports Writer Alanis Thames in Miami contributed to this report.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here