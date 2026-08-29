Bills inform punter Wishnowsky he will be released, AP source; Hardman among 13 players cut by team

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills informed veteran punter Mitch Wishnowsky that he is being released as the team began making its cuts for the start of the season, a person with knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on Saturday.

The person said Wishnowsky’s release will be made official on Sunday, when all NFL teams are required to establish their 53-player rosters. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the move.

In the meantime, the Bills announced cutting 13 players on Saturday, including veteran receiver/punt returner Mecole Hardman.

The 34-year-old Wishnowsky lost out in an offseason competition to Tommy Doman, a rookie seventh-round draft pick out of Florida.

Doman averaged 48 yards per attempt on seven punts and landed four inside an opponent’s 20 this preseason. Wishnowsky averaged 42 yards on three punts, including a 19-yarder off the side of his foot in a 28-27 preseason-ending win over Pittsburgh on Thursday.

The move allows the Bills to free up about $1.1 million in salary cap room. Wishnowsky is from Australia and spent his first six seasons with San Francisco before signing with Buffalo a month into last season .

Hardman proved to be the odd-man out in a crowded receiving room and backup running back Ray Davis is in position to take over the punt-return duties. Davis already handles kickoff returns after averaging an NFL-leading 30.4 yards and scoring a touchdown on 31 attempts last season.

Davis and Hardman split the punt return duties during training camp and preseason, with the running back getting the nod despite muffing a punt against Pittsburgh. Hardman has eight seasons of NFL experience and signed with Buffalo in November after being released by Green Bay.

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