Bills release safety Gardner-Johnson day after he completes 1-game NFL suspension for spitting

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills released veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Tuesday, a day after he completed his one-game NFL suspension for spitting in the direction of Las Vegas Raiders players.

The team did not provide any further details in announcing the move in a statement, though the league discipline and Gardner-Johnson’s inconsistent performance were considered to play contributing factors.

Coach Joe Brady was non-committal regarding Gardner-Johnson’s status with the team when the NFL issued its suspension as the Bills entered their bye week off two weeks ago. And he sidestepped a question regarding the player on Monday, a day after Buffalo improved to 6-1 following a 36-10 win over Baltimore.

Brady would only say he had no discussions with Gardner-Johnson after the player returned to attend meetings. The NFL also granted the Bills a one-day exemption to carry an additional player through Tuesday.

The team is off until Thursday, when Buffalo resumes practice to prepare to play at Minnesota (6-1) on Monday night.

The 28-year-old signed a one-year contract with the Bills in March, with Buffalo becoming Gardner-Johnson’s sixth stop in five seasons, including two separate stints in Philadelphia. Though he won a Super Bowl with the 2024 Eagles, the eighth-year NFL player arrived in Buffalo with an established reputation of being a noted trash-talker and as someone who has on occasion crossed the line with illegal hits.

GM Brandon Beane acknowledged he consulted with coaches and had a lengthy discussion with Gardner-Johnson regarding his reputation before signing him.

Gardner-Johnson’s play was in question even before he was ejected for spitting during a post-whistle confrontation in a 33-30 win at Las Vegas on Oct. 18. He started six games at safety and was part of a secondary that was among the NFL’s worst against the pass.

Gardner-Johnson apologized to his teammates and Bills fans for spitting by accepting the consequences and saying he has to be better. He lost in his bid to appeal the suspension days later.

On Sunday, veteran backup Damar Hamlin started in place of Gardner-Johnson in an outing the Bills limited the Ravens to 144 total yards — though Baltimore played much of the final three quarters without starter Lamar Jackson (thumb) and backup Tyler Huntley (toe).

Buffalo’s secondary also got additional help from practice squad call-ups Geno Stone and Te’Cory Couch.

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