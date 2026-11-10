Bills shore up secondary by acquiring safety Amani Hooker in trade with Titans, AP sources say

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills shored up their secondary by acquiring safety Amani Hooker in a trade with the Tennessee Titans, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The people spoke to The AP because the trade has yet to be announced.

The deal was reached about two hours before the NFL’s deadline struck, and a day after the AFC-leading Bills improved to 7-1 with a 23-6 win at Minnesota. The Titans acquired Buffalo's second-round pick in next year's draft, and Buffalo also landed the Titans' fifth-round pick, the people said.

Hooker is in his eighth NFL season with Tennessee and been a starter since 2021. He already has a career-high five interceptions this season, and is tied for the NFL lead with Green Bay’s Xavier McKinney.

The move improves a Bills defense that has struggled for much of the season, with the secondary singled out as being the weak spot. Buffalo’s depth at the position was further depleted last week after the team cut season-opening starter C.J. Gardner-Johnson because of his poor play and after he completed a one-game NFL suspension for spitting.

Hooker will be in line to take over the starting spot opposite Cole Bishop. Veteran backup Damar Hamlin started the past two games.

Tennessee, meantime, is in a rebuilding phase coming out of its bye week at 1-7 and sitting last in the AFC South. Hooker is the second defensive starter traded by Tennessee after the team dealt defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to Chicago two weeks ago.

AP freelance writer Teresa M. Walker contributed from Nashville, Tennessee.

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