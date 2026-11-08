Billups scores 20 as Longwood takes down North Carolina Central 80-75 in OT
Longwood defeated North Carolina Central in overtime; the team secured an eighty to seventy-five victory on Saturday
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FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Alphonzo Billups III’s 20 points helped Longwood defeat North Carolina Central 80-75 in overtime on Saturday.
Billups also contributed five rebounds and three steals for the Lancers (2-1). Jaylen Benard scored 15 points while going 5 of 9 and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line, and added nine rebounds. Lazar Milosevic had 11 points and went 4 of 7 from the field.
Darius Kane led the way for the Eagles (0-2) with 22 points, five assists and three steals. NC Central also got 20 points from Tyler Mason, and Trey Brown finished with 10 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
Up next
NC Central: at VMI on Wednesday.
Longwood: host Saint Mary's (MD) on Tuesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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