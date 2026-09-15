Blackhawks center Connor Bedard becomes second-youngest captain in franchise history

CHICAGO (AP) — Connor Bedard has been named the 37th captain of the Chicago Blackhawks, capping a busy offseason for the young center.

The 21-year-old Bedard is the second-youngest captain in the history of the storied franchise, behind Jonathan Toews. The Blackhawks had gone without a captain since trading Nick Foligno to Minnesota in March.

“Being named captain of the Blackhawks is an unbelievable honor and something I’m truly humbled by,” Bedard said Tuesday in a news release. “The captains who have come before me have left an incredible legacy. To now have the opportunity to carry that tradition forward is something I don’t take lightly."

The long-expected move comes after Bedard agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract in July. It occurs as Bedard ramps up his rehab in his recovery from an operation on his left shoulder. The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft is expected to miss the start of the coming season after getting hurt while skating with a group of NHL players in western Canada.

Bedard has been Chicago’s most important player since he made his much-anticipated NHL debut in October 2023. He continued his steady improvement in his third season, setting career highs of 30 goals and 45 assists in 69 games.

“Connor perfectly embodies what it means to be a Blackhawk,” general manager Kyle Davidson said. “From the moment he entered the league, Connor has led by example and has set a remarkable standard for himself while demonstrating his ability to make the players around him better."

But Bedard hasn’t experienced much winning since arriving in Chicago. The Blackhawks went 29-39-14 last season, an 11-point improvement from the previous season and still nowhere near playoff contention. The Original Six franchise has finished No. 31 in the NHL each of the past three years.

Chicago is looking for its first postseason appearance since the NHL used an expanded playoff format after the 2020 season was affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

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