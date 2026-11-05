Blakes leads No. 8 Vanderbilt to program record first half in rout of Queens

Preseason All-American Mikayla Blakes scored 22 of her 24 points in the first half as No. 8 Vanderbilt routed Queens 100-42 on Wednesday night.

Blakes' strong effort help the Commodores (2-0) score a school-record 73 points in the opening 20 minutes. Vanderbilt was up 73-11 at the break as four other players hit double-digits in the first half. The reigning SEC Freshman of the Year Aubrey Galvin scored 13 while Olivia Jones and Mia Woolfolk each had 12. Aiyana Mitchell added 10.

Queens responded to a lighter push from Vanderbilt in the closing half. With nearly every Vanderbilt starter on the bench, the Royals scored 12 in the third quarter and then 19 in the final period.

Ashantay Noble was the lone bright spot for Queens (0-2) with eight points and five rebounds.

Woolfolk had the game’s opening six points while Jones had the next five.

Up next

Queens: Hosts Carolina University on Monday.

Vanderbilt: Hosts Morehead State on Monday.

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