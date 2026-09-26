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Bleday hits 24th homer, Lowder pitches 6 innings for first win since August as Reds beat Blue Jays

The Cincinnati Reds defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1; the victory ended a losing streak for starting pitcher Lowder

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Bleday hits 24th homer, Lowder pitches 6 innings for first win since August as Reds beat Blue Jays
Bleday hits 24th homer, Lowder pitches 6 innings for first win since August as Reds beat Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP) — JJ Bleday hit a solo home run, Héctor Rodríguez added a two-run triple and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-1 on Saturday.

Rhett Lowder (7-12) allowed three hits in six scoreless innings to win for the first time since August 28, stopping a four-start losing streak.

Cincinnati improved to 29-18 against AL opponents. The Reds were 46-68 vs. the NL.

Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts and was booed by some in the sellout crowd of 42,482. Guerrero, who has slumped this season while playing with injuries, apologized Friday for comments that this $500 million, 14-year contract was for past accomplishments.

Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage (5-6) allowed one run and two hits in two innings. The 23-year-old rookie right-hander returned last Monday after missing 42 games because of left knee surgery and finished with a 3.69 ERA in 20 starts, striking out 97 in 97 2/3 innings.

Bleday led off the second inning with his 24th home run, a 413-foot drive to center.

Cincinnati boosted the lead to 3-0 the third against Spencer Miles on shortstop Andrés Giménez's fielding error and Eugenio Suárez's RBI double. Rodríguez tripled with two outs in the fifth off John Klein.

Giménez hit a run-scoring groundout in the seventh against Connor Phillips.

Up next

Blue Jays RHP Max Scherzer (3-9, 6.14 ERA) is expected to start Sunday’s season finale against Reds LHP Brandon Williamson (5-4, 4.89). Scherzer said he will decide during the offseason whether to retire.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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