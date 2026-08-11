Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage has knee surgery but could return this season, manager says

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays right-hander Trey Yesavage is week to week after surgery to repair the meniscus in his left knee, manager John Schneider said Tuesday.

Schneider said it’s possible that Yesavage will pitch again this season. Yesavage left his start at Houston last Tuesday after feeling pain in his knee while warming up for the third inning.

Last October, Yesavage set a Blue Jays postseason record by striking out 11 batters in 5 1/3 no-hit innings against the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the AL Division Series.

The 20th overall pick in the 2024 amateur draft, Yesavage is 5-5 with a 3.65 ERA in 18 starts.

Also Tuesday, the Blue Jays put right-hander Jameson Taillon on the 15-day injured list because of right forearm tendinitis. Taillon was replaced after four shutout innings in Monday’s 2-1 win over Boston .

Toronto recalled right-hander Chase Lee from Triple-A Buffalo.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb