Bo Nix says his ankle is fine, but a mental hurdle lingers as his slump drags on

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Bo Nix says his ankle is fine. The real battle now is in his head.

The Denver Broncos ' third-year quarterback is acknowledging there's a mental hurdle he has to get over when it comes to his surgically repaired right ankle, giving a glimpse into the season-long funk he's been mired in.

“I’d be lying if I said no,” Nix said when asked if there's a mental aspect involved in his recovery. “I think that’s just what happens. I think you come back, and every day is a progression. I’m not necessarily doing physical therapy treatment, but I’m out there on the practice field getting rep after rep trying to get back in super great shape so my carries can go up, so I’m ready when my number’s called and when I can run.”

That's as forthcoming as Nix has been about his health and his play.

“I’m not scared,” Nix said as the Broncos (4-2) prepared for their trip to Arizona (2-4) on Sunday. "I’m not physically worried. I just think there’s something to the sport. I think all guys, when they come back from an injury, just doing it one day at a time. I think that’s just part of the game. That’s part of the process. I had surgery probably six months ago. It takes a while for things to fully re-engage.

“I’m confident in myself. I know I’m going to get back and be exactly what I was, if not better."

Nix has been far from the same player he was before he broke his right ankle in overtime of Denver's playoff win over the Buffalo Bills in January, which caused him to miss the AFC championship. Backup QB Jarrett Stidham played poorly in a 10-7 loss at home to New England in a snowstorm.

Coach Sean Payton said Monday that benching Nix isn't the answer , insisting the quarterback's play isn't the only problem with an offense that's having a hard time running the ball and converting on third downs to stay on the field.

Payton took back the offensive play-calling from new offensive coordinator Davis Webb after four games, but Nix's play has stayed stagnant or even gotten worse as he keeps drifting to his right and bailing out of clean pockets before receivers have hit the top of their routes downfield.

A couple of weeks ago, Nix said he was throwing more check-downs rather than tucking the ball and running it himself because he was more comfortable now that he's in Year 3 of Payton's system.

That's negated his dual-threat traits and defenses aren't bothering accounting for his running abilities, flooding the passing lanes instead.

After rushing for a combined 786 yards and nine touchdowns in his first two NFL seasons, and averaging 4.7 yards per carry as a rookie and 4.3 yards last season, Nix's ground game is almost nonexistent.

He's rushed just 22 times for 37 yards so far, an average of less than 1.7 yards a carry.

His passing numbers are down, too. After averaging 222.1 yards a game through the air his rookie season, Nix averaged 231.2 yards last year. This year, that number is 174.8 yards.

Payton said Nix isn't the only one who shoulders the blame for Denver's offensive wheezing and certainly isn't the only one who has to get things fixed.

“I shared this with you guys, and I’ll say it again: I have to be better” designing and calling the plays, Payton said. "Each game takes on a different feel or style, if you will. Collectively, I think his play will be a byproduct of all of us doing our jobs better.”

Nix appreciates his coach having his back.

“He’s been a really good leader right now. We need that," Nix said. “I think it goes back to us. I have to play better. We have to play better. The offense has to play better.”

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