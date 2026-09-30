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Bohm's homer in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3 to force decisive Game 3

Philadelphia defeated Atlanta in extra innings; the postseason series will now be decided by a decisive third game

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Bohm's homer in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3 to force decisive Game 3
Bohm's homer in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3 to force decisive Game 3

ATLANTA (AP) — Alec Bohm put Philadelphia ahead with a two-out home run in the 10th inning and the Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3 on Wednesday to force a decisive third game in their National League Wild Card Series.

The Phillies rallied with back-to-back homers from Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper after trailing 3-1 in the seventh. Harper's homer made up for a crucial fielding mistake an inning earlier.

Andrew Painter (1-0), a starter in the regular season, saved the Phillies’ beleaguered bullpen with three scoreless innings to close things out. Painter stranded two runners in the 10th when he struck out Dominic Smith with a successful ABS challenge.

Playing under traditional extra-inning rules that don't include designated runners at second base like in the regular season, Bohm delivered his third career postseason home run, a 357-foot shot to right field off right-hander Didier Fuentes (0-1).

The Phillies will try to continue their postseason dominance over the Braves in Thursday's Game 3. Philadelphia beat Atlanta in the 1993 NLCS and the 2022 and 2023 NLDS.

In the seventh, Drake Baldwin's double glanced off Harper's glove in right field, driving in Sean Murphy to give Atlanta a 2-1 lead in the seventh. Matt Olson added a sacrifice fly for a 3-1 lead.

“Probably should have been caught, obviously,” Harper said.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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