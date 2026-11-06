Booker scores 30 points to lead the Suns past the Magic, 117-104

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points, Dillon Brooks added 24 and the Phoenix Suns snapped a four-game losing streak by beating the Orlando Magic 117-104 on Thursday night.

The Suns won a night after falling at home to Portland. The Magic have dropped three straight.

Booker and Brooks hit back-to-back 3s midway through the third quarter to extend the Suns' lead to 78-60 and they pushed that advantage to 96-73 heading into the fourth. Collin Gillespie's 3-pointer with 9:20 left gave the Suns a 30-point lead, which was the largest of the night.

Miles Bridges added 18 points and a season-high 13 rebounds. The Suns shot 17 of 34 (50%) from 3-point range with Booker and Brooks both hitting four.

Orlando's Wendell Carter Jr. had 27 points on 10 of 12 shooting and added 13 rebounds, Tristan da Silva scored 18 off the bench while Franz Wagner had 15 points and 15 assists. The Magic had 25 turnovers, which the Suns turned into 36 points.

The Suns controlled most of the first half and Booker hit a 3-pointer just before the halftime buzzer for a 63-51 lead. Booker scored 23 in the first half on 8 of 13 shooting, including 3 of 4 from behind the arc.

Carter led the Magic before the break with 13 points and eight rebounds.

Phoenix has a 1-1 record so far during its season-long seven-game homestand. Orlando lost the opener of its four-game road trip.

Up next

Magic: At Golden State on Saturday.

Suns: Host Houston on Saturday.

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