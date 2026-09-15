Braves right-hander Reynaldo López goes on injured list with shoulder inflammation

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta Braves right-hander Reynaldo López was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday because of right shoulder inflammation.

The 35-year-old is 4-5 with a 4.54 ERA and 1.44 WHIP in 79 1/3 innings over 13 starts and 13 relief appearances. He allowed five runs, six hits and two hits over three innings in Monday night's 7-3 loss to the Chicago Cubs .

López didn't pitch between July 26 and Sept. 9 due to left knee inflammation and has a 12.91 ERA since his return, giving up 11 runs, 13 hits and five walks over 7 2/3 innings.

“Not sure what the next step is,” Braves manager Walt Weiss said. “Obviously he’s going to get a little bit of a break here. The hope is he can get over the shoulder thing with a couple weeks of rest and we get the real Reynaldo López back. And if we do, he can help us.”

He became the seventh Braves pitcher on the IL, joining right-handers Bryce Elder (right injury), Joe Jiménez (recovery from left knee surgery), Spencer Schwellenbach (right elbow surgery), Spencer Strider (right elbow inflammation), Robert Suarez (right elbow inflammation) along with left-hander Joey Wentz (torn right ACL).

Right-hander J.R. Ritchie was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett. Selected 35th overall in the 2022 amateur draft, the 23-year-old made major league debut on April 23 and had a 4.50 ERA in eight starts and six relief appearances with the Braves this season.

“He had been throwing the ball really well,” Weiss said. “I’m looking forward to seeing him. J.R.’s very talented. The pitch execution needed some development -- strike-throwing. He’s made some changes down there and that’s been much better.”

Jiménez is beginning a minor league injury rehabilitation assignment with Gwinnett. He has not pitched in a professional game since 2024. Suarez is set to throw a bullpen session Thursday.

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