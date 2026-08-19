Braxton Ashcraft works 8 efficient innings, Oneil Cruz homers as Pirates top Tigers

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Braxton Ashcraft allowed five hits over eight efficient innings, Oneil Cruz homered in his return from the injured list, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1 on Tuesday night.

Ashcraft (13-5), a first-time All-Star this season, struck out four and didn’t issue a walk while throwing just 80 pitches. The 26-year-old right-hander, coming off the first complete game of his career in a win over Miami last week, gave up a fifth-inning homer to Tigers rookie Brett Callahan but otherwise cruised to his fourth win in five starts.

Ashcraft became the first Pittsburgh pitcher since A.J. Burnett in 2012 to record a complete game and then work at least eight innings in his next start.

Mason Montgomery worked the ninth for his fifth save.

YANKEES 3, ORIOLES 1

BALTIMORE (AP) — Trent Grisham hit his 17th home run in the third inning and had a two-run single in the seventh to propel New York to a victory over Baltimore.

Yerry De los Santos (1-0) pitched two innings of scoreless relief for the Yankees (70-55), who began the series opener in possession of the top AL wild-card place and six games behind Tampa Bay for the AL East lead.

Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodón allowed Coby Mayo’s 17th homer during four innings in his first start after nearly two months on the injured list with inflammation in his throwing elbow.

Brent Headrick and Fernando Cruz got through the seventh, Paul Blackburn completed the eighth and David Bednar worked a perfect ninth for his 28th save in New York’s second straight win.

GUARDIANS 8, GIANTS 1

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jo Adell set a career high with six RBIs and hit a 455-foot, three-run homer in the first inning as Cleveland defeated San Francisco.

Adell and José Ramírez had three hits apiece for the Guardians, who won for only the fifth time in 15 games this month.

Foster Griffin (14-4) became the fourth big-league pitcher with at least 14 wins this season after he allowed one run in six innings.

San Francisco’s Bryce Eldridge homered for the second straight game. The Giants have dropped five of their last six.

It was a bounce-back game for Adell, who came into the game batting .167 (7 for 42) since being acquired by the Guardians at the Aug. 4 trade deadline.

CARDINALS 3, REDS 0

CINCINNATI (AP) — Masyn Winn hit a home run and doubled twice and Kyle Leahy gave up three hits and struck out six in five innings as St. Louis beat Cincinnati.

Riley O’Brien pitched the ninth for his 32nd save. It was the 12th time the Reds have been shut out this season and the Cardinals’ ninth shutout win.

It’s the first time Winn had two doubles in a game since July 28, 2025 against the Marlins.

Cardinals left fielder Joshua Báez went 0 for 3 with an RBI on a sacrifice fly. He’s now 0 for 17 with seven strikeouts since his three-homer day at Wrigley Field on Saturday.

Leahy (10-4) threw 90 pitches. It was his 10th straight start allowing two earned runs or fewer.

BLUE JAYS 10, RAYS 5

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Kazuma Okamoto broke Toronto’s rookie home run record with his 25th, Josh Smith and Alejandro Kirk also homered and the Blue Jays beat AL-leading Tampa Bay in the opener of their series.

The Blue Jays have won 13 of their last 19 games.

Okamoto gave Toronto a 7-3 lead with his homer in the fifth, breaking Eric Hinske’s team record. Brett Bateman tacked on an RBI single before Smith launched a ball over the right-field wall, capping the scoring for the Blue Jays.

George Springer had an RBI single in the first, and Jesús Sánchez added a run-scoring double. Kirk extended the lead in the third with his homer to left-center field. Kirk also drove in a run with a single in the fourth and Bateman scored another on a wild pitch by Rays starter Nick Martinez (12-4).

José Soriano (10-6) allowed three runs and nine hits in five innings, striking out two.

PHILLIES 6, MARLINS 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryson Stott put the Phillies ahead with a two-run single in the sixth inning, and Philadelphia rallied for its fifth straight victory, over Miami.

The Phillies trailed 3-1 before they sent nine batters to the plate in the sixth and scored four times against reliever Michael Petersen (2-3). Alec Bohm, who also had an RBI single in the first, opened the scoring in the sixth with a run-scoring double. After Stott’s hit — which extended his on-base streak to a career-high 19 games — Justin Crawford had a run-scoring single to make it 5-3.

Philadelphia occupies the second NL wild-card spot after sweeping Minnesota and winning the first two against the Marlins.

Alex McFarlane (1-1) allowed one unearned run in the sixth, earning his first career win. Brooks Raley, the fifth Phillies pitcher, retired the side on 12 pitches in the ninth for his first save.

RED SOX 9, DIAMONDBACKS 4

BOSTON (AP) — Adley Rutschman hit his first homer as a member of the Red Sox, Ranger Suarez picked up his first win since late June and Boston beat Arizona.

Mickey Gasper also homered for Boston and added an RBI single in the seventh as the Red Sox followed up their 16 hits in an 11-1 rout Monday night in the series opener with 13 more hits Tuesday. Eight players had at least one hit for Boston, which has won three of its last four games.

Gabriel Moreno hit a grand slam in the third for Arizona, extending his hitting streak to a career-best 12 games. The Diamondbacks have lost three straight and five of seven.

TWINS 4, BRAVES 1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Josh Bell hit a two-run homer, Ryan Jeffers drove in Minnesota’s other two runs, and the Twins beat Atlanta.

Bell hit his 17th home run of the year over the right-center field wall in the first inning to give the Twins a 2-0 lead.

Jeffers added a two-run double in the eighth inning that plated Kaelen Culpepper and Byron Buxton as the Twins took the first two games of the three-game series.

Zebby Matthews (7-8) tossed 5 2/3 innings for Minnesota, allowing one run on five hits while striking out four. Yoendrys Gómez worked a scoreless ninth for his 19th save of the season.