Brazil winger Estevao was a thrilling sight at Chelsea last season. Now he barely plays

For parts of last season, Estevao was being talked up as one of the most highly rated young talents in world soccer after making a fast start to life at Chelsea.

Now, after a change of coach, he barely starts for the English club.

Chelsea manager Xabi Alonso was questioned about his reasons for continually overlooking the 19-year-old Brazil winger after leaving him on the bench throughout the penalty shootout loss to Liverpool in the English League Cup on Wednesday.

Estevao has yet to start a Premier League game this season. His only two starts in this entire campaign have come in the early rounds of the League Cup, with Chelsea not in any European competition.

“I understand his situation and he could be happier for sure," Alonso said. "Every player wants to play and to be part of the team. There will be moments for everything. I’m sure Este will have his moment — that’s my responsibility. We need to deal with that.

"We know that the season is going to be long and there will be moments for everyone. Trust me, Este is going to play his role.”

Rewind to around this time last season and Estevao was showing just why Chelsea bought him from Palmeiras for 34 million euros (now $37.5 million), with his exciting performances on the wing capped by a wonder goal against Barcelona in the Champions League.

However, his debut season at Stamford Bridge came to an early end when he sustained a hamstring injury in April, leading to him missing out on the World Cup with Brazil after being expected to be part of Carlo Ancelotti’s squad.

Alonso was hired by Chelsea during the offseason, as the full-time replacement for Liam Rosenior, and has given Estevao only a bunch of late substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Chelsea's traveling fans spent much of the match against Liverpool on Wednesday chanting Estevao's name.

Alonso pointed to the intense nature of the game and also said his hand was forced by some substitutions for injured players like Maxence Lacroix and Moises Caicedo.

Estevao's only goal this season came on Brazil duty, in a win over India at the start of October.

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