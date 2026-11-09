Breaking down the race for conference title game spots in each FBS league

If the College Football Playoff expands to 24 teams next season, that could be the end of conference title games at the sport's top level. For now, though, the race to qualify for those championship clashes remains significant.

As the regular season winds down, here's a breakdown of each league's title chase. All records referenced are in conference unless otherwise specified:

ACC

Standings: Even after losing to independent Notre Dame, Miami (6-0) remains at the top of the ACC. Wake Forest (5-1) is second, followed by Louisville (5-2), SMU (5-2), Duke (4-2) and Clemson (4-2).

Possible tiebreakers: The ACC changed its tiebreaker process after Duke made it to the conference title game last season and won it while having little chance of reaching the CFP. The league now has an analytics ranking just below head-to-head results in the tiebreaker, whereas last year the policy included record against common opponents and conference strength of schedule.

Down the stretch: Further complicating matters is the fact that some ACC teams play nine league games and others play eight, but of the contenders listed above, only Clemson has an eight-game conference schedule this year. Wake Forest already has a head-to-head win over Louisville and can earn one against SMU when the teams meet Saturday in Dallas.

Betting favorite: Miami.

American Athletic

Standings: North Texas (5-0) is alone in first place after Texas-San Antonio (4-1) lost to Florida Atlantic (3-2) on Thursday. Memphis (4-1) is tied for second. Army (4-2) is one of four teams with two losses.

Possible tiebreakers: CFP committee rankings can factor into the AAC tiebreaker, so keep an eye on those.

Down the stretch: UTSA hosts North Texas on Nov. 14. Neither of those teams is scheduled to face Memphis.

Betting favorite: North Texas.

Big 12

Standings: Utah (6-0) leads Texas Tech by a game after the Red Raiders (5-1) beat West Virginia in a 53-48 shootout . Arizona, BYU, Houston, Baylor and Oklahoma State are all 4-2.

Possible tiebreakers: After head-to-head results, the Big 12 uses record against common opponents, strength of schedule and overall record before going to an analytics ranking and then a coin toss.

Down the stretch: Texas Tech goes on the road to play Oklahoma State and Baylor the next two weeks.

Betting favorite: Utah.

Big Ten

Standings: Quarterback injuries have caused all sorts of issues in the Big Ten, where UCLA (6-0) is alone in first place ahead of Indiana (5-1). There are seven teams with two conference losses.

Possible tiebreakers: Southern California (4-2) has a win over Ohio State (4-2) and could add one against Indiana this coming week.

Down the stretch: If the Hoosiers can beat USC they're in good shape to make the title game. Teams like Ohio State and Oregon (4-2) will be hoping the Trojans hand Indiana a second loss.

Betting favorite: Indiana.

Conference USA

Standings: Liberty (5-0) and Jacksonville State (5-0) lead the way, with the other teams all having at least two losses.

Possible tiebreakers: Liberty and Jacksonville State don't play each other. If both go unbeaten, the host of the title game could come down a computer ranking tiebreaker.

Down the stretch: Until one of the top two teams drops a game, there's little to see here.

Betting favorite: Liberty.

Mid-American

Standings: Ohio (5-0) is trying to hold off Western Michigan (4-1), Toledo (4-1) and Buffalo (4-1).

Possible tiebreakers: Toledo beat WMU, which beat Buffalo, which beat Toledo.

Down the stretch: Ohio hosts Toledo on Nov. 27. Miami, Ohio (3-2) will also be heard from, hosting Ohio on Tuesday and playing at WMU on Nov. 24.

Betting favorite: Toledo.

Mountain West

Standings: New Mexico (5-0) is in front, followed by Wyoming (5-1). Then comes North Dakota State (4-2), Air Force (3-2) and UNLV (3-2).

Possible tiebreakers: The Mountain West policy includes what it calls “CFP-Ranked Team Tiebreaker Immunity” — meaning the league's highest-ranked team in the committee's ranking can be exempt from tiebreakers that might keep it out of the conference title game.

Down the stretch: UNLV at New Mexico (Nov. 14), New Mexico at Wyoming (Nov. 20).

Betting favorite: New Mexico.

Pac-12

Standings: The Pac-12 is back, now with eight teams. Boise State (5-0) is in first place, two games ahead of Oregon State (3-2). Texas State (3-2), San Diego State (3-2) and Utah State (3-2).

Possible tiebreakers: Texas State beat Oregon State, which beat San Diego State, which beat Texas State, which beat Utah State.

Down the stretch: Oregon State plays at Boise State on Nov. 14.

Betting favorite: Boise State.

SEC

Standings: Georgia (6-1) leads the way, followed by Alabama (5-2), Kentucky (5-2), Tennessee (4-2) and Texas (4-2).

Possible tiebreakers: After head-to-head considerations, the SEC looks at games against common opponents and conference strength of schedule.

Down the stretch: No shortage of huge games, but none of the top five teams is scheduled to face each other down the stretch.

Betting favorite: Georgia.

Sun Belt

Standings: This is the one FBS league still using divisions. Georgia Southern (4-1) and James Madison (5-2) are atop the East, with Louisiana Tech (5-0) two games up on the rest of the West.

Possible tiebreakers: James Madison already beat Georgia Southern, which could loom large.

Down the stretch: Louisiana Tech can clinch a spot in the Sun Belt title game with a win over Southern Mississippi on Saturday.

Betting favorite: Louisiana Tech.

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