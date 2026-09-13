Breanna Stewart continues winning tradtion with 4th World Cup championship

BERLIN (AP) — Breanna Stewart oozes confidence on the basketball court, especially when she puts on a USA Basketball jersey.

She continued an incredible run by helping the U.S. win its fifth consecutive women's FIBA World Cup title on Sunday with a 97-79 win over France. Stewart has been a part of the last four and now she's tied with Sue Bird for the most in the tournament's history.

“She is USA Basketball. When you think of the last 15 years, it’s Stewie," U.S. coach Kara Lawson said. "We’re just really lucky to be a part of her era.”

Stewart won her second MVP award in the World Cup and averaged 12.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game while shooting 55.3% from the floor during this tournament. She had 22 points and 10 rebounds in the victory over France.

“I pride myself on being consistently great,” Stewart said. “That’s showing up when it’s the big moments, the small moments and all the moments in between. It’s an unrealistic confidence I have in myself.”

It isn't just in the World Cup that Stewart excels. She has already won three Olympic gold medals, two WNBA titles and four NCAA championships — where she won the Most Outstanding Player each year.

She's earned the respect of her all her teammates.

“Stewie’s been a tremendous leader through this whole process for us,” said Caitlin Clark, who was playing in her first World Cup. “Stewie’s a winner. That’s all she is. All she ever does is win. She’s been in so many of these moments, and when you have somebody like that on your team, it’s just a really comforting thing.”

Clark said how Stewart came into the weight room after the close three-point win over Italy and comforted some of the newcomers on the team, who were a little surprised by how tight that game had been.

“I just want you guys to know this is how it is. Don’t be intimidated by that. This is just how this goes. The games are going to be close. That doesn’t mean like you should feel defeated in any way,” Clark recalled. “I thought that was just a really good thing we needed to hear. Don’t let that bother you. These games are going to be hard.”

Stewart learned from some of the best leaders in Bird and Diana Taurasi. She's just continued that tradition of success.

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