Breece Hall set to play in Jets’ season opener after a '2-week vacation' following groin strain

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Breece Hall never doubted he'd be ready to play in the New York Jets ' season opener.

And the time off while he healed from a groin injury has the star running back raring to go against the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday.

“It was actually a very good, like, two-week vacation,” Hall said Thursday with a big smile. “Yeah, so I could have been out there a little earlier, but you know, the team, I'm thankful they were very cautious with me. But yeah, it was a real good vacation and I feel really fresh now.”

Hall strained his groin during practice at training camp on Aug. 17 and had been sidelined until this week. Coach Aaron Glenn said Tuesday that Hall was "trending toward playing,” and the running back was listed on the injury report as a full participant at practice Wednesday — which was an estimation — and Thursday.

“I’ve never really hurt my groin (before),” Hall said. “I haven’t really had too many injuries, so I kind of was like freaked out about it. But it started to heal up pretty fast and I was kind of on the trainers, like stressing them out because I was pushing myself a little more than what they wanted me to.

"But I took enough time off, so I feel good right now. It’s good.”

The 25-year-old Hall is coming off his first career 1,000-yard rushing season and is considered a key to New York’s revamped offense under coordinator Frank Reich. The Jets, who gave Hall a three-year contract extension in the offseason from the Jets worth up to $45.75 million, aren't expecting to need to ease him in.

“Yeah, I mean my mindset is if he’s healthy, he’s healthy, you know what I mean?” Reich said. “We always like to kind of rotate guys a little bit anyway, but unless AG and the training staff give us a rep count, then we just play ball.”

The Jets also have Braelon Allen, Isaiah Davis — who had been a full practice participant this week after missing time with a knee injury — and Kene Nwangwu as running backs on the active roster.

Hall ran for a career-high 1,065 yards last season despite missing the final game with a knee ailment. He was the first Jets player to top 1,000 yards rushing in a season since Chris Ivory in 2015.

“I knew I was going to be back by Week 1,” Hall said. “I was never worried about that. But running backs, we definitely have a short shelf life in the NFL. Luckily, I’ve been able to play as many games as I can and be successful, be effective and be one of the better backs in the league. So I just look to just keep doing that.”

The Jets' first opponent includes several familiar faces, starting with coach Robert Saleh , who led the franchise from 2021 until being fired after the fifth game of the 2024 season. Edge rushers Jermaine Johnson and Jacob Martin, defensive linemen John Franklin-Myers and Solomon Thomas and safety Tony Adams are among the former Jets now playing for the Titans.

“It’s going to be cool, bro,” Hall said. "It’s going to be fun to be going back and forth, talk a little bit. I've got some of my good friends over there and some guys I was really cool with, some of my old vets when I was in my first two or three years here. So it's just going to be cool to see them and go against them. But at the end of the day, it’s still a game.

“So, I’m out there trying to win, just trying to be the best Breece Hall I can be.”

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