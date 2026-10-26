Brewers manager says of flight piloted by pitcher's uncle: 'I didn’t know Quinn threw a knuckleball'

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Pat Murphy was quick with a quip for the pilot crew of the charter flight that brought the Milwaukee Brewers to Florida on Sunday for World Series Game 3.

“Hey, thanks, guys. I didn’t know Quinn threw a knuckleball,” the Brewers manager said Sunday after the plane encountered a little turbulence.

GJ Priester, an uncle of Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester, was captain of the flight on a United Airlines Boeing 737. Alex Priester, a cousin of the right-hander, was first officer.

“Our flight was smooth as heck all flight and right when we came in, it really got a little knuckleballish,” Murphy said, holding his right hand out and shaking it like a bouncing plane.

Murphy said the Brewers had five charter flights to bring all the family members and employees to the games at Tropicana Field. The Brewers held a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays going into Game 3 of the best-of-seven series on Monday.

“The landing was a little rough,” Brewers reliever Aaron Ashby said light-heartedly. “Certainly a cool thing. I guess we’re in good hands.”

GJ Priester was hired by United Airlines in 1995 and is a member of the family that founded Priester Aviation, which arranges charter flights.

Dwight Schmidt, father of New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt, piloted the team’s family charter flights during the 2024 World Series .

Quinn Priester has not pitched for the Brewers since last year's NL Championship Series. The 26-year-old started the season on the injured list because of right thoracic outlet syndrome and made eight minor league injury rehabilitation appearances from April 22 through June 8.

He had season-ending surgery on June 22 with Dr. Gregory Pearl, who removed a rib to create space around nerves.

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