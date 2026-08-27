Brewers starter Dustin May lasts 1 pitch after being hit by line drive against Mets

NEW YORK (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Dustin May left his start against the New York Mets after one pitch Wednesday night when he was hit in the upper back by A.J. Ewing’s line drive.

Ewing’s 106 mph liner ricocheted off May as he whirled in an attempt to get out of the way. The ball caromed on one hop right to third baseman David Hamilton, who threw out the speedy Mets rookie at first.

May grimaced as he bent forward, favoring the area around his right shoulder blade and armpit. Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy and an athletic trainer went to the mound to check on May, who was surrounded by Brewers infielders.

After a long consultation, May threw a handful of warmup pitches, raising his arm and shaking his right hand between tosses. Murphy then motioned to the dugout and May followed him off the mound.

Left-hander Robert Gasser, who began warming up in the bullpen after May was struck, entered and retired Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette on four pitchers to end the first inning.

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