Broncos get a boost as tailbacks J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey appear ready to lead charge against Rams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Maybe there was something to that “pinky promise” made by Denver Broncos running back J.K. Dobbins, who vowed to play in all 17 games this season.

The oft-injured Dobbins was banged up last weekend in a win over Jacksonville and listed on the injury report this week with a hip ailment. But on Friday there was no injury designation for Dobbins, meaning he appears all set for Sunday night against the Los Angeles Rams (1-1).

Same with fellow running back RJ Harvey, who was dealing with a hamstring injury that led to him being inactive last Sunday. The Broncos (1-1) ruled out Jonah Coleman after he hurt an ankle. Coleman stepped in for Dobbins against Jacksonville and rushed for 39 yards. He scored the go-ahead TD with 7:21 remaining in a 20-13 win.

Before the season, Dobbins pledged there wouldn't be any injuries and he would suit up in every game, including the postseason. He even added, “I can pinky promise all of you right now.”

Last year, Dobbins' first season in Denver was cut short with a Lisfranc injury. He's also dealt with a blown-out knee and a torn Achilles during his career.

Receiver/returner Marvin Mims Jr. is listed as questionable with a foot injury.

Prior to the release of the injury report, Broncos coach Sean Payton was asked if he might elevate a player off the practice squad given his dinged-up backfield.

“I would never get into it,” Payton said. “Fair question.”

Payton also added: “If a player can play, we’re going to play them, and if they can’t, we’re not going to.”

The Broncos' offensive line has a tough assignment in trying to find a way to block Aaron Donald. The former All-Pro defensive lineman played in his first game since January 2024 on Monday night.

“He’s a special player,” Denver offensive coordinator Davis Webb said. “Every time I’ve watched him on film or in person, he’s a game-changer. So we definitely have to account for him, and he’s definitely on our minds.”

Broncos QB Bo Nix, for one, is looking forward to the matchup.

“It’s exciting to play the greats. It always is,” said Nix, who is 9-1 against NFC opponents. “He’s a really good football player, and he’s going to provide a challenge that we haven’t necessarily faced before. He’s literally one of the best at his position of all time.

“We just have to limit the time he’s dominant.”

See AP’s full NFL coverage here