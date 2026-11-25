ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos arrived at team headquarters Wednesday morning scrapping plans to face four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers , who was benched for Mason Rudolph and then released in a stunning turn of events in Pittsburgh.

The news that Rodgers was being replaced dropped Tuesday night while the Broncos coaching staff was working late and players were already at home.

“When I saw the news last night I thought it was fake,” Broncos special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi said.

The Broncos (8-2) put the NFL's longest winning streak — six — on the line at Pittsburgh (6-4) in a Black Friday matinee that may have lost some star power but not the pizazz.

“I was just getting ready for bed and my wife showed me” the stunning news alert on her phone that Rodgers was getting benched, said Denver star D-lineman Zach Allen, the only defender the Broncos made available Wednesday before flying out to Pennsylvania shortly after practice wrapped up.

Now, the Broncos are going to face a career backup passer who's 9-9-1 over seven NFL seasons, all but one in Pittsburgh, and has thrown four passes in mop-up duty this season in place of Rodgers, who owns 180 wins over 22 NFL seasons, including the playoffs.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph stressed that not that much really changes with a different quarterback under center.

“We’ve practiced two days for this system,” Joseph said. “And the quarterbacks obviously they have different skillsets. But for the most part the game plan hasn’t changed, how you rush certain quarterbacks matters. But the structure of the plan hasn’t changed.”

Two weeks ago, Rodgers had the Steelers sitting pretty at 6-2 before back-to-back losses, including a 19-16 defeat Sunday at Philadelphia where the Eagles snapped a seven-game losing streak.

Rodgers was released Wednesday afternoon after he torched Steelers coach Mike McCarthy during an appearance on ESPN’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Allen wasn't concerned with Rodgers' blistering offensive but with the Steelers' offense.

“Obviously, Mason has played a lot of football in this league, so he's a good quarterback,” Allen said. “Yeah, definitely a challenge to prepare for. I've got a lot of respect for both guys. Mason's done really well in this league.”

Allen, coming off another monster game in which he batted down three passes and hit the quarterback three times in Denver's 38-24 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, spoke of Rudolph as though the career backup had Rodgers' Hall of Fame credentials.

“Mason is a real good quarterback, he's got good legs, a big arm, smart. Yeah, he can do it all,” Allen said.

Despite the extraordinary circumstances that have unfolded in Pittsburgh this week, the Broncos are treating this change-up just like any other midweek curveball and adjusting accordingly.

“It's kind of the same like if a guy gets injured,” Allen said. “Every team preaches next-man-up mentality. It's the NFL. Everyone's good. So, yeah, it's going to be just like as if a guy got injured and backup's in."

The QB may be different but the offense is “probably pretty similar,” Allen added. “Mason, you can tell just by seeing his sideline interactions how involved he is. He's a really smart guy. There's a reason, you know, they they love him in Pittsburgh and have kept him so long.”

Joseph insisted the Steelers' stunning switch was “no big deal for us."

“We discussed our game plan this morning. It's a short week, so a lot of work, no sleep. So, our focus is really on us and not on what Pittsburgh's got going,” Joseph said. "Our focus is playing good football; it doesn't matter who the quarterback is.”

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