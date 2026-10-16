Broncos survive brutal 6-game stretch thanks to the defense but Bo Nix is mired in a worsening slump

DENVER (AP) — There's two things the Denver Broncos are good at right now: playing defense and winning games. Everything else needs a tune-up if not an outright overhaul.

The Broncos had as many quarterback hits — 17 — in their 17-14 overtime win against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night as Bo Nix had completions against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

A franchise record-tying dozen players hit Sam Darnold as the Broncos (4-2) eked out another close win despite missing star cornerback Pat Surtain II and starting safety Talanoa Hufanga with ankle injuries.

Vance Joseph's unit has been bailing out Nix and the Broncos' anemic offense all season. Nix threw for just 107 yards five days after managing a meager 123 against the Chargers. No pass went more than eight yards beyond the line of scrimmage and he ran four times for two yards total Thursday night.

Nix admitted he's at a loss as to why Denver's downfield attack has gone AWOL.

“I don’t understand why we can’t really push the ball vertically right now," Nix said. "... We’re definitely capable, we’ve shown it. And, you know I don’t know where the disconnect is right now, to be honest with you. ... I just think we’re really, for some reason, struggling to find those explosive plays, and that’s what makes an offense really spectacular, is finding explosive plays. And right now, we don’t have those.”

Right tackle Mike McGlinchey said the quality of Denver's opening slate, which included the unbeaten 49ers and Chiefs along with the Jaguars, Rams and Seahawks, has a lot to do with how much Denver is scuffling on offense.

"You don’t want to come into this league and pray for easy wins,” McGlinchey said. "This is the NFL, it’s the greatest league in the world. There’s so many teams worthy of being successful, but at the end of the day you have to execute when you’re on the football field. We’ve been finding enough ways to do that to get four wins on the board against really, really great teams, and certainly some great defenses. I’m excited for where we’re headed.”

What’s working

The defense was lights out once again even without Surtain and Hufanga. Nickelback Ja'Quan McMillian recorded a sack on the first drive of the game and his interception in overtime set up Wil Lutz's game-winning field goal.

McMillian now has three multi-sack seasons, tied for the fourth-most by a cornerback in NFL history, and his nine career sacks are the fourth-most ever by an undrafted cornerback. He is the fifth Broncos player to record a sack and an interception in the same game.

“It's always Ja'Quan every time who's making those big plays, so it's not surprising to me,” Nik Bonitto said.

What needs help

The anemic offense. The Broncos hope help is on the way with rookie RB Jonas Coleman (ankle) set to return from injured reserve next week.

Stock up

DL Zach Allen is playing like an NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Game in and game out, he's having a stellar season as he prepares to visit his former team next weekend.

Stock down

Nix plummets more by the week.

Injuries

RB Tyler Badie (thumb) got hurt in the first half.

Key number

12 — Broncos who recorded at least one quarterback hit, tied for the most by any NFL team over the last 12 years. The Green Bay Packers also had a dozen defenders get to the quarterback against Tampa Bay on Dec. 21, 2014. Malcolm Roach had a career-best four QB hits.

Next steps

The Broncos get a long weekend off after their brutal six-week opening stretch. They need it not only physically but mentally, especially Nix. They'll try to get things going with a trip to Arizona to face the Cardinals (1-4) on Oct. 25.

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