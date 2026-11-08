Brown has 17 in Green Bay’s 76-67 victory against St. Thomas
Green Bay defeated St Thomas 76-67 in Sunday college basketball; the victory moves the visitors to a 2-1 record
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ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ne’quan Brown’s 17 points helped Green Bay defeat St. Thomas 76-67 on Sunday.
Brown had five rebounds, five assists, and four blocks for the Phoenix (2-1). Ahmere Carson scored 15 points and added five rebounds and three steals. Orlando Lovejoy shot 5 of 8 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points, while adding seven rebounds.
Jeremy Lorenz finished with 20 points and eight rebounds for the Tommies (1-2). Tim Franks added 16 points for St. Thomas. Hayden Tibbits also had 13 points and four assists.
Up next
Green Bay plays Northern Iowa on the road on Tuesday. St. Thomas hosts Macalester on Wednesday.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
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