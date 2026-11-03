Browns look to bounce back after a reality check in Pittsburgh

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns surprised many with five wins in their first seven games.

Sunday's 27-6 loss to Pittsburgh though proved that the Browns should quiet down their bark.

Especially when it comes to playing their AFC North rivals.

Jared Verse and his teammates did plenty of talking after Cleveland's 27-24 victory on Oct. 1. The rematch in Pittsburgh was a different matter as the Steelers dominated all four quarters and showed that the Browns remain a young team.

“It’s a good learning lesson for this young team, that it’s week to week, and the bottom line is in this league is you speak with your play,” coach Todd Monken said. “That’s what’s going to happen when you play a good team, a well-coached team; and you don’t play your best, you don’t give yourself a chance. That’s what we did. And that’s going to happen. And we earned that one.”

In what was a prove-it-game for Cleveland, many players didn't rise to the challenge. At the forefront was the linebacker Verse — who gave the Steelers plenty of bulletin board material for what he considered dirty play in the first game — had only one assisted tackle and wasn't a factor.

The run game reverted back to its struggles, averaging only 2.3 yards per carry with the longest gain being 7 yards.

Deshaun Watson had 324 passing yards, but 155 came in the fourth quarter when the game was out of reach.

“We didn’t do enough on our end ... and they did exactly what they needed to do,” Verse said. “That’s completely on us, on offense, defense, special teams, across the board ... nobody did enough.”

The challenge for Monken and the coaching staff is to get things back on track and make sure the 5-3 Browns don't drop consecutive games for the first time this season. The rest of the November schedule is favorable, beginning with next week's trip to New Orleans and a home game against underachieving Houston on Nov. 15 before the bye week.

Cleveland then hosts Las Vegas on Nov. 29 before resuming division play against Cincinnati the following week.

Monken said on Monday that most of the focus was looking at the film and improvements.

“Then you flush it and you say, ‘We’re 5-3.’ and it’s good to have high expectations,” he said. “This is a good spot to be in. To be disappointed that you’re not 6-2 and that you didn’t find a way to win the game on the road and be 3-0 in the division.”

What’s working

Cornerback Denzel Ward has picked off passes in consecutive games for the second time in his career. It is the fourth time in his nine-year career he has three interceptions in a season, but he has never had four or more.

What needs help

Run defense. Pittsburgh's Jaylen Warren is the third running back to have a 100-yard game against the Browns. Warren had 143 yards and the Steelers finished with 200 rushing yards.

Stock up

Harold Fannin Jr.'s 154 receiving yards were the second most in franchise history by a tight end. He also set a career high with 10 receptions.

Stock down

The left side of the offensive line, which allowed four sacks and 12 quarterback pressures. Rookie offensive tackle Spencer Fano had his toughest game of the season, giving up seven pressures and a pair of sacks. Guard Zion Johnson allowed five pressures and two sacks. The Steelers finished with eight sacks.

Key injuries

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (elbow) and cornerback Tyson Campbell (concussion) continue to be evaluated.

Key numbers

23: Consecutive regular-season games the Browns have lost at Pittsburgh, tied for the longest road losing streak against an opponent in NFL history. Detroit lost 23 straight at Green Bay from 1992 through 2014.

Up next

The Browns head to New Orleans and look to snap a three-game losing streak against the Saints. Cleveland has dropped its past two trips to the Superdome.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here