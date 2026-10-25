Bryce Young hype hits a speed bump as he struggles in blowout loss to Bucs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The hype surrounding Bryce Young was intense after the Carolina Panthers' first five games.

There was even some talk of whether he should be in the MVP conversation.

His candidacy took a big hit on Sunday as Young played his worst game of the season. Entering the day as the NFL's leader in passing yards per game, he turned the ball over three times and finished 14 of 27 for 163 yards in a 43-13 loss to rival Tampa Bay.

Young threw two interceptions and fumbled after taking a sack, resulting in a 32-yard touchdown return by Tampa Bay's Calijah Kancey.

“Obviously, can’t turn the ball over like that,” Young said. “It hurts the team, hurts the defense, all that stuff. A lot of that stuff is inexcusable. Of course, that’s on me. All in all, obviously a bad day.”

Young hasn't had too many bad days of late.

The Panthers (3-3) were coming off wins over Detroit and Philadelphia that moved them atop the NFC South. But they were thoroughly dominated by the Buccaneers, who led 33-6 at halftime.

Young didn’t get much help from his offensive line. He was sacked five times and hurried on several occasions.

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft was frustrated with himself over the strip-sack.

“You got to be able to have a have a sense there,” Young said. “I didn’t see anything, and that’s part of our job. We have to make sure that you have that sixth sense of knowing when someone’s coming and being able to protect the ball. ... That’s always my fault.”

One game doesn't make a season, but the outing should temper enthusiasm about Young having joined the NFL's elite quarterbacks. He had not thrown for fewer than 281 yards in a game before Sunday.

Coach Dave Canales said it was a “shock” how poorly his team played.

The Panthers play at Green Bay on Thursday night. Canales said his team has shown it can bounce back quickly.

He believes that's a reflection of the even-keeled Young.

“I know Bryce. I just talked with him. He’s ready to rock and get back to good football,” Canales said.

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