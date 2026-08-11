Buccaneers-Jets joint practice turns chippy, with a few fights and a helmet thrown

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Footballs and fists were thrown. Trash talk was hurled throughout, too.

It all made for one competitive and, at times, heated joint practice for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New York Jets on Tuesday.

The first of four scuffles started, according to Bucs right tackle Luke Goedeke, when Jets rookie edge rusher David Bailey called him out during 1-on-1 drills because he wanted to go up against him.

“And lost,” Goedeke said of Bailey.

The two lined up against each other several times and the No. 2 overall draft pick appeared to mostly get the better of the veteran O-lineman. They stalemated on one and Bailey appeared to pat Goedeke on the helmet. It set off a fracas that included Goedeke and Bailey taking swings at each other and players from both sides jumping in.

“He tried shoving me after that and then 52, I believe, came from the side and just cheap-shotted me,” Goedeke said, referring to Jets edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare. “That didn't start practice warm and fuzzy, that's for sure.”

Later, the two were still jawing on the field during 11-on-11 team drills when Jarius Monroe returned an interception of Baker Mayfield for a touchdown when another huge fight broke out. During the melee, Goedeke took the helmet of Jets cornerback Qwan'tez Stiggers and flung it about 20 yards downfield.

“Obviously, not the greatest decision by me,” Goedeke said. “But with that being said, I'm always going to defend my players. I'm always going to defend myself, for that matter. I'm not going to get punked and not do anything about it, especially on a football field. It just comes with the game, I guess, especially in joint practices, you see stuff like this all the time.

"Obviously, you try to limit it and make sure it doesn't happen in a game.”

Jets right tackle Armand Membou and Bucs defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson also fought, and Robinson tore off Membou's helmet. New York rookie defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. had a fight that involved several Tampa Bay players.

The teams were scheduled to have another joint practice Wednesday before their preseason opener Friday night.

Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said there were “a few minor dustups.” Jets coach Aaron Glenn added: “I thought the guys did a really good job of forgetting about it, getting to the next play and continue practicing.”

Vita Vea is with the Bucs but still not practicing

Buccaneers star defensive tackle Vita Vea was with the team and wearing his familiar No. 50 jersey but didn't participate in the joint practice with the Jets while his contract squabble continues.

Vea, a two-time Pro Bowl selection, is entering the final year of his deal and wants a new contract. He missed the first few days of practice with what Bowles said was a tweaked back, but Vea has continued to not participate.

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht recently told reporters the team has no plans to trade Vea.

Vea joins Mayfield as Bucs players unhappy with their contracts. Mayfield said early in training camp he feels “disrespected” by the team for not getting the contract extension he sought . He's fully participating at practice, unlike Vea, and plans to play out the final season of his three-year, $100 million deal.

Jets set to play starters against Bucs in preseason opener

Geno Smith and the rest of the Jets starters will see snaps in the preseason opener.

“Oh, everybody's playing,” Glenn said.

Glenn explained that the team has two new systems being installed — his defense as the primary play caller and Frank Reich's offense — “and I think it's important for our guys to play,” he added. Glenn also said there is “science” behind the decision.

“What they say is when you have joint practices where the (starters) get a lot of reps and then you have that many plays — 25 to 30 in a preseason game — throughout those three games, the risk of injury actually goes down in that first part of the year,” Glenn said. "Just talking to those guys, I’m a big believer in that, so I’m looking forward to seeing that.”

Bucs' Browning leaves practice early with apparent injury

Buccaneers backup quarterback Jake Browning was expected to start against the Jets, but he left practice early with what appeared to be a back ailment.

Bowles had no update on the status of Browning, who walked off the field gingerly after team drills midway through practice. He took his jersey off and went inside the Jets' facility and didn't return to practice.

Mayfield won't play in the game Friday night, so if Browning can't go, the Buccaneers are down to Connor Bazelak and undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels at quarterback.

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