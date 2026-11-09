Buccaneers pick off 4 passes for 2nd straight game, this time in a loss

CHICAGO (AP) — Led by Zyon McCollum and Alex Anzalone, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have an NFL-best 16 interceptions.

Turning those plays into wins is an ongoing challenge.

Tampa Bay had four interceptions for the second straight week Sunday night. But the Buccaneers lost 27-24 on Cairo Santos' 38-yard field goal for the Bears on the final play of the game.

McCollum and Anzalone lead the Buccaneers (3-6) with four interceptions apiece. McCollum has picked off four passes in the last three games. Anzalone has three interceptions in the last two games.

Tykee Smith also picked off Chicago quarterback Caleb Williams, and Ifeatu Melifonwu recovered a fumble in the fourth quarter. But the Bucs were unable to stop Williams and Co. in the final minutes.

The last team to record four-plus interceptions in consecutive games was the Baltimore Ravens in September 2017.

Tampa Bay had won three of four, including a 16-0 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. It has at least one interception in eight of its nine games this season.

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