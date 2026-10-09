Buccaneers rookie Jalon Daniels played like a quarterback who should've been drafted

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jalon Daniels played like a quarterback who should’ve been drafted. Bucky Irving was nearly unstoppable. The offensive line finally did its job.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are winless no more after beating a team with a dreadful defense who overlooked them.

A 24-16 win over the Dallas Cowboys on the road with short rest should cool coach Todd Bowles’ hot seat. It also gets the Buccaneers (1-4) back in the mix in a division where no team has a winning record.

Daniels, the undrafted rookie from Kansas, was impressive in his second start filling in for Baker Mayfield. He completed 19 of 25 passes (76%) for 189 yards, one touchdown and no turnovers. He ran seven times for 23 yards and used his legs to extend plays a few times.

“He learned so much from his first start,” Bowles said Friday. “Coming into this game, he was determined to play better. He played within himself. He played smart. He was decisive with his throws. He knew when to run. He did a good job getting in and out of the huddle so I can’t say enough about him. He did a great job.”

Ten quarterbacks were selected in the draft but Daniels got passed over 257 times. He was the first among his draft class to start a game and his poise, maturity and productivity should have several teams asking their scouting department why didn’t they grade him higher.

“I look at myself as if I’m a (undrafted free agent) rookie going out there and just trying to be able to make plays,” Daniels said. “I know where I came from and I think that’s key, being able to remember where you came from. Obviously, you don’t want to harp on the past, you don’t want to look too far in the future, you want to stay where you come from because at the end of the day, I think that’s my main motivation and why I continue to keep being the person I am.”

Bowles said right now he expects Daniel to start on Oct. 18 when the Buccaneers return home to host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Mayfield has missed two games with a fractured thumb. He’s making progress and it’s possible he could push for a return next week.

What’s working

The run game. The Bucs had 241 yards rushing and averaged 6.2 yards per carry. Bucky Irving ran for 165 yards, including a 72-yarder.

“He did a heck of a job avoiding tackles,” Bowles said. “The offensive line did a heck of a job blocking for him. Bucky brought a different energy. He was bound and determined to make some plays and he gave us a huge spark.”

What needs help

Discipline. The Bucs won a game despite 14 penalties. They were plagued by mistakes throughout the first four games.

Stock up

CB Zyon McCollum. He was targeted just twice and allowed zero receptions going against CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. Bowles credits McCollum’s willingness to study opponents more for his success this season.

“He’s watching a lot more film,” Bowles said. “He’d been trying to do it physically the last few years and not mentally but he’s recognizing formations, recognizing what guys are trying to do to him, looking at splits more, seeing down and distance and that’s really helping him play the game a lot easier and a lot looser and a lot smarter and he’s really capitalizing on that.”

Stock down

Edge rusher Rueben Bain Jr. was ineffective in his first game back from a groin injury. The rookie No. 15 overall pick has no sacks and one tackle in three games.

Injuries

S Antoine Winfield Jr. (rib), CB Benjamin Morrison (quad) and LB SirVocea Dennis (ankle/foot) didn’t play.

Key number

3-0: The Bucs won the turnover battle with two interceptions and a fumble recovery.

Next steps

The Bucs have a mini-bye before returning to work to prepare for Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers. They’re 0-3 at home so far.

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