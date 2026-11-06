Buenos Aires mayor pushes for home grand prix in meeting with F1 CEO

SAO PAULO (AP) — Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri has met with Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali to push for a grand prix in Argentina again.

Latin America has two races: Mexico's took place last weekend and Brazil's is ongoing though Sunday.

Macri, a cousin of former Argentina President Mauricio Macri , told media at Interlagos on Friday that his team's first goal to persuade F1 to return was to complete renovations at the Oscar y Juán Alvez racetrack in Buenos Aires.

The track staged the Argentine Grand Prix off and on from 1953-98.

Renovation work on the track, pit boxes, garages, and access points was more than 60% complete, the Buenos Aires city government said on Oct. 16.

“A next meeting (with F1 executives) should already be with the racetrack ready,” Macri said. “The racetrack is one of the first goals we have to accomplish.”

He is also expected to meet with executives of series owner Liberty Media in Sao Paulo.

Macri said there was a potential opening in the F1 calendar in 2029 and 2030. He downplayed any chance of a quick announcement of a race in Argentina.

“The fact that we’ve been working the way we have shows they (F1 executives) recognize our commitment," the mayor added. "Clearly, there is an interest in reviving an event that was historic.

“It is not easy to compete with countries that have very powerful financial structures, but I believe we are in a position to provide Formula 1 with the certainty it needs for a long-term contract. This is also important, a minimum of five years."

Domenicali did not make and public comment about his meeting with the mayor.

The mayor also said the presence of Alpine's Argentine driver Franco Colapinto on the grid was not relevant, though thousands of his countrymen have flown to Sao Paulo in recent years because Interlagos was the closest grand prix to their home.

“It has to be a matter of state. An investment like the one we are making in the racetrack is a matter of state because it’s a racetrack that will remain for those who come next,” Macri said. He is bidding for re-election next year along with Argentina President Javier Milei. “It goes beyond the scope of a short-term electoral vision.”

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