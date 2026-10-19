Buffalo Bills' defensive deficiencies continue being exposed as team enters its bye week off

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Another Josh Allen highlight-reel touchdown and a 5-1 start aren’t enough to mask the issues the Buffalo Bills face on defense entering their bye week.

Coordinator Jim Leonhard already acknowledged having plenty to address in the days leading up to playing the Las Vegas Raiders. And his to-do list might be growing following a 33-30 win on Sunday in which many of the deficiencies were still apparent, and compounded further by safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s 1-game suspension Monday for spitting at an opponent .

Gardner-Johnson apologized personally to his teammates and later to Bills fans in a note he posted on social media . But will that be enough for Buffalo to stick by an eighth-year player on his sixth team, and with a history of lacking on-field discipline due to illegal hits and trash-talking?

In July, general manager Brandon Beane noted the player’s reputation by saying he had lengthy discussions with coaches and Gardner-Johnson before signing him to a one-year contract.

“I think he understands at this point of his career, like he’s not at the end. He can still play,” Beane said. “But he’s got to make sure he keeps it within the lines.”

The question is how expendable is Gardner-Johnson in a secondary that’s so far been the defense’s weak spot?

And the focus also shifts to Beane and what plans he might have to bring in reinforcements before the NFL’s trade deadline on Nov. 10.

Though Leonhard last week expressed confidence in the players on his roster, he cautioned a lack of improvement could lead to more drastic action.

The Bills just may be at that point on a defense that’s allowed 29 or more points five times already this season, is porous against the pass and struggling on third down. The Raiders converted seven of 12 third-down opportunities a week after the Rams went 7 of 14, and converted both fourth-down attempts.

Rookie head coach Joe Brady deflected the blame by saying there’s room for improvement in all three phases.

It still begs the question of whether the offense’s production — Buffalo has come away with points on 36 of 58 possessions not ending in a kneel-down — is sustainable over the course of a season, never mind the playoffs, when the Bills have tended to unravel.

Thanks to Allen, the Bills are producing at an impressive rate. Buffalo’s 32.8 points per outing lead the NFL entering Monday, and are the second-most through six games in a coach’s first season, trailing only the Mike Martz-coached St. Louis Rams (43.7) in 2000.

Buffalo has won all four outings in which it has allowed 30 or more points, and is 4-1 in games when trailing or tied in the fourth quarter this season.

On Sunday, the Bills built a 23-13 lead on Allen’s leaping, one-handed, 12-yard touchdown shovel pass to Keon Coleman with 6:22 left in the third quarter. The outcome, however, wasn’t decided until Khalil Shakir secured an onside kick with 90 seconds remaining in regulation.

What’s working

Red-zone scoring. Though the Bills enter Monday ranking seventh in the NFL in scoring touchdowns on 69.23% of their drives inside an opponent’s 20, they have come away with points on all 26 red-zone possessions (18 TDs, eight field goals).

What needs help

Pass defense. The Bills have allowed 15 passing TDs, the second-most in the NFL. The total is the most Buffalo has given up through the first six games of a season dating to at least 2005.

Stock up

K Tyler Bass. After missing last season with hip and pelvis issues, Bass is 13 of 13 on field-goal attempts this season and has hit 18 straight, matching the team’s best run since Rian Lindell made 18 in a row in 2007.

Stock down

Gardner-Johnson. Getting ejected was bad enough, but the 14-yard penalty gave the Raiders the ball at Buffalo’s 14 with 15 seconds left in the first half, setting up Matt Gay’s 27-yard field goal to tie it at 13.

Injuries

OLB Bradley Chubb and TE Dalton Kincaid both returned after being examined for rib injuries. ... WR DJ Moore (shoulder) and DT Ed Oliver (knee) both missed their second straight game.

Key number

11-11 — The Bills’ record since 2019 when allowing 30 or more points. Buffalo was 0-30 spanning 2012-18 when giving up 30.

Next steps

The Bills will rest and regroup on defense before returning to host the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 1.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here