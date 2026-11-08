Burrow powers Bengals past the Falcons in Madrid for their 4th straight win

MADRID (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for three touchdowns and rushed for another and the Cincinnati Bengals' offense kept rolling to defeat the Atlanta Falcons 34-17 in Madrid on Sunday for their fourth straight win.

Ja’Marr Chase had eight receptions for 142 yards in the first half, and Tee Higgins added two touchdown catches at Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Chase finished with 10 catches for 155 yards and a touchdown.

After his 47-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, Chase celebrated with Higgins in bullfighting style, with Higgins mimicking a bull by putting his hands on his head and Chase playing the matador with an imaginary cape.

The Bengals (6-2) have scored 30 points or more in four straight games for the first time since 1997. It was the second consecutive defeat for the Falcons (3-6).

Burrow, who completed 24 of 29 passes for 271 yards Sunday, had thrown five touchdown passes and rushed for another in overtime in the team’s 43-36 win over the Tennessee Titans last week.

Playing under the closed roof of the Bernabeu, Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. played better than in the rain in a 16-0 loss to the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay last week, but threw a late interception to go along with his opening-drive touchdown to tight end Charlie Woerner. Penix was 20 of 31 for 162 yards with a touchdown and interception and added 50 yards rushing.

Running back Bijan Robinson had 42 yards on three carries on the Falcons' first drive. He ended with 100 yards rushing and a touchdown on 19 carries and 47 yards receiving on six receptions.

It was the second NFL regular-season game in Madrid after the Miami Dolphins beat the Washington Commanders 16-13 in overtime in last year’s inaugural game in the country. It was the seventh game in a record nine-game schedule outside the U.S. for the NFL this season. The remaining games will be played in Munich, Germany, and Mexico City.

A crowd of 78,660 people was on hand on Sunday in the Spanish capital. Bengals fans appeared to outnumber Falcons supporters.

The lights at the Bernabeu suddenly went out just as the Bengals were taking a snap inside the final two minutes, prompting the down to be replayed.

Up next

Bengals: host Steelers on “Sunday Night Football” on Nov. 15.

Falcons: host Kansas City on Sunday.

See AP’s full NFL coverage here