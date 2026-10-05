Burrow stays calm with Bengals at 2-2, but injuries to Chase and Higgins will impact game plan

Joe Burrow doesn't want to panic after the Cincinnati Bengals lost their second straight game to fall to 2-2 for the second straight season.

The veteran quarterback might have second thoughts in a couple of days if he is without star wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for this week's game at Miami.

Chase remains in the concussion protocol and Higgins is questionable with a groin strain. Both were injured in Sunday's 22-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“We’ve got experience enough with this stuff where it happens before the week to where we kind of know where to set the plan and work them in as needed as that point comes. It’s probably easier, quite frankly, when you don’t think you have them and you build the plan and then you add them in later,” coach Zac Taylor said Monday. “I don’t have any concerns with how we’ll put the plan together this week. We’ll make it work and emphasize the guys that we think will be available.”

The Bengals were already thin at receiver with Andrei Iosivas (thumb) on injured reserve and Colbie Young sidelined with a knee injury.

If Chase and Higgins are both inactive, it would be the first time since Chase was the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft that Burrow would not have at least one of them in the lineup.

Offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher said Chase going out in the second quarter affected the game plan against the Jaguars, but he liked how other players helped pick up the load.

“Any time you lose your best player not named Joe Burrow, it’s going to impact what you’re able to do but I do think we had guys step up,” Pitcher said. “I thought there was a really commendable effort from other skill players and guys like Dohnte Meyers, Mitch Tinsley, Mike Gesicki and Tanner Hudson, who all played significantly elevated snap counts and did good things, so, as is always the case, there are positives to find and I thought those guys provided some yesterday.”

Besides injuries, the Bengals need Burrow to eliminate turnovers. Both of his interceptions came when the Jaguars didn't blitz.

“Obviously, we had our opportunities in the last two weeks, but this isn’t Armageddon or anything,” Burrow said. “That’s what the NFL is all about. You can’t ride the roller coaster week-to-week. You’re going to win some; you’re going to lose some. Obviously, you want to win every single one (and) you’re going to fight like hell to make it happen, but we’re not going to ride that roller coaster.”

What’s working

Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence had a sack for the second straight game along with two quarterback hits and three pressures.

What needs help

The Bengals rushed for only 23 yards, tied for the third fewest in a game in franchise history, and averaged a mere 1.5 yards per carry. Chase Brown had nine carries for 10 yards.

Stock up

Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley had three receptions for 49 yards in his first game back with the team. Tinsley was with the Bengals last season but was released after training camp and was on Houston's practice squad.

Stock down

Safety Jordan Battle missed three tackles, including two in the open field that led to the Jaguars converting third-and-long plays. Battle also allowed four receptions for 57 yards.

Key injuries

Cincinnati is also dealing with injuries in the secondary. Safeties Bryan Cook (ankle) and Kyle Duggar (hamstring) were inactive against the Jaguars.

Key number

9 — Giveaways by Burrow in the 10 games since his return from last year's turf toe injury, tied for fifth most among quarterbacks. He has eight interceptions and one lost fumble.

Up next

The Bengals visit the winless Dolphins. Cincinnati has won the past two meetings, including 45-21 last season.

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