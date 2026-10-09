By the Numbers: Jags QB Trevor Lawrence's milestones and mistakes on London stage

LONDON (AP) — Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence got his first professional victory in London. He’s also celebrated a birthday here.

And to think on his first visit in 2021 as a rookie, he said it was just the second time he’d been out of the United States. He’s become a regular in the British capital, and he’s back for more with Jacksonville pulling another London doubleheader .

The Jags face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and then stay in town to play the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium in Week 6.

Lawrence has the most international starts by a quarterback — seven — all in London. He is 4-3 in those games. Three of the wins came against AFC East teams.

Here’s a look at some key numbers in his London history:

Two

Lawrence led the Jaguars to two victories in London in 2023. They beat the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 at Wembley Stadium and then defeated the Buffalo Bills 25-20 at Tottenham. Bills fans were so loud the Jags had to use a silent cadence for about half the game, Lawrence said.

Lawrence, who had turned 24 on the trip, was asked for his thoughts on doing consecutive games in London: “I don’t know if I’m the right person to ask. It was a cool experience. We used it the right way. ... I know we’re excited to go home. It’s a long time away from your life, I guess, one would say, but we’re excited to get back.”

Six

The number of turnovers by Lawrence in London: three interceptions and three fumbles.

Against the Broncos at Wembley in 2022, the Jags led 7-0 and had first and goal from the 1. Lawrence rolled right, threw into traffic and Justin Simmons picked it off. Trailing with under two minutes left in the fourth quarter, Lawrence’s pass was intercepted by K’Waun Williams at the Jacksonville 35. Denver won 21-17 .

Against the Bills in 2023, the Jags overcame two strip-sack fumbles by Lawrence in Buffalo territory. The first was just before halftime with the Jags on the Buffalo 12. The second was on a third down from Buffalo’s 24 early in the fourth. The Jags still won 25-20 .

Lawrence has gone two straight London games — a win over the Patriots in 2024 and a loss to the Rams a year ago — with no turnovers.

Seven

The number of times Lawrence was sacked in a 35-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams last season at Wembley. The Jags were in town most of the week whereas the Rams arrived just 30 hours before kickoff. Yet it was Jacksonville that started slow. Lawrence completed 23 of 48 for 296 yards with one late touchdown throw. This week, the Eagles plan to arrive early Saturday.

Eight

Lawrence is tied for third-most touchdown passes in international games. He and Matthew Stafford have eight each. Former Jags QB Blake Bortles has nine. Atop the list is Tom Brady with 12 — in just four games. Lawrence has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his seven games abroad — but only once has he thrown two, in a 35-16 loss to the Chicago Bears at Tottenham in 2024. Stafford vaulted himself up the list by throwing five TD passes at Wembley last season.

Nine

Lawrence is not the leader in number of games played in London. Jaguars punter Logan Cooke has played in London nine times. That’s tied for the most international games with former Jags teammate Tyler Shatley. Cooke is set to break the record Sunday. Jags defensive end Josh Hines-Allen has played in eight — one more than Lawrence.

34

Lawrence’s longest touchdown throw in London was a 34-yard connection with Travis Hunter to avoid a shutout last year in a 35-7 loss to the Rams. For Hunter, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft, it was his first NFL touchdown . A two-way player, Hunter has played mostly as a cornerback this season.

319

Lawrence’s highest passing yardage in London, back in his rookie season of 2021. It came against the Miami Dolphins in a 23-20 victory that snapped Jacksonville’s 20-game losing streak. It was Lawrence’s first win as a pro. The QB’s nine-yard completion to Laviska Shenault Jr. left 1 second on the clock from the Miami 35. Matthew Wright’s 53-yard field goal won it.

After a locker-room celebration, Lawrence said: “I’ll always remember this one. My first win, out here ... hard to even imagine.” He said he was “excited to come back” and acknowledged being unaccustomed to the time change, “for me I’ve never done anything like it.”

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